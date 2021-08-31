Tesla Model X Catches Fire in a Tesla Service Center Garage in Luxembourg

Tesla is probably striving to share some good news, but things are not easy for the company lately. Apart from having to wait until 2023 for its 4680 batteries, Autopilot accidents keep happening with emergency vehicles. If that was not enough, another car from the company caught fire. This time, it was a Tesla Model X inside the garage of the Tesla Service Center in Luxembourg.
RTL and Luxembourg Wort have covered the fire and taken pictures that show what happened. According to their reports, the fire started around 9 AM on August 28 at the garage located at 45, rue d’Ivoix. That’s the back of the Tesla Service Center at 194, Route de Thionville.
None of the articles mention it was a Tesla Model X that caught fire. Most of the pictures only show it was a tall vehicle. It was only after checking the video made by Domingos Oliveira that we could see the back of the EV and confirm what Tesla it was. We asked RTL for authorization to use a screenshot but received no answer so far.
The firefighters had to put the Model X inside a container filled with water to prevent it from reigniting. That implies the issue was in the battery pack. While RTL said the causes are still under investigation, Luxembourg Wort placed a box inside its article explaining what a thermal runaway is.
We’ll have to wait for the investigations to understand what happened to this Model X. Hopefully, Luxembourg authorities are already analyzing the vehicle. In the Netherlands, no one apart from Volkswagen seems to be checking why a Volkswagen ID.3 caught fire in Groningen.
The Model X and the Model S share their battery packs, and many Model S have recently caught fire spontaneously. Tesla released a voltage capping OTA (over-the-air) update for both vehicles, which made customers sue the company in the U.S. and Norway.
While Tesla is trying to settle the lawsuit with American customers, it is still fighting the Norwegian buyers to avoid paying each of them 136,000 Norwegian kroner, equivalent to $15,641 at the current exchange rate.
