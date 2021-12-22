17-Year-Old H.S. Hoops Star Amari Bailey Gifts Mom Porsche Cayenne for Christmas

3 You Can Almost Hear Everyone Scream ‘SHAME!’ as This Porsche Cayenne Drives By

Holidays are just around the corner, and everyone is focusing on buying the perfect gift. But 17-year-old basketball player Amari Bailey has already splashed on his mom’s gift, and it’s quite something: a 2022 Porsche Cayenne. 6 photos



The 17-year-old has a bright future ahead of him, because he’s one of the top high school basketball players out of his 2022 class. He also signed with UCLA Bruins in November.



But to give back everything his mother did for him, he splashed almost $70,000 on a Porsche Cayenne for the holidays. He wrote: “This year I wanted to kick off the holiday season a lil different and got my mom car.”



The entery-level Cayenne comes with a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine, which, paired up to an eight-speed automatic Tiptronic S transmission, delivers 335 horsepower (340 ps) and a maximum torque of 332 lb-ft (450 Nm) between 1,340-5,300 rpm. These figures help the SUV sprint from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 6.2 seconds, taking it to a top speed of 152 mph (245 kph).



Johanna Leia also shared a picture of the SUV on social media, thanking her son. She wrote: “I wasn’t gonna post anything because I’m an extremely private person. However, I am still shocked by what this truly represents. @amari This truly speaks to your heart, your mind, your work ethic, and all of our long hours in the gym, and long talks in the car. All I’ve ever wanted is to see a smile on your face and no holes in your heart. My dream is to see you live yours and to help you in any way that I can.”



That’s an amazing present from a 17-year-old. Who knows what he’ll buy her next?





