2022 Toyota Tundra Regular Cab Rendering Imagines Twin-Turbo V6 Work Truck

Introduced as a 2000 model, the original Tundra was available with a regular cab. This configuration soldiered on for the second gen, but as expected, Toyota decided to pull the plug in 2014 due to abysmal sales. 41 photos



It’s a ridiculous decline considering that half-ton pickups were offered exclusively with a single cab a few decades ago. To whom it may concern, Chrysler introduced the first extended cab in 1973 in the guise of the Dodge D100 Club Cab. As for the first series-production crew cab in the United States, that pickup would be the 1957 International Harvester Travelette.







Be that as it may, let’s imagine Toyota has made a case for the Tundra Regular Cab. The production truck would be offered exclusively as the SR, hence the steelies of the rendered pickup, along with the base variant of the force-fed V6 that’s marketed under the i-Force handle with 3.5 liters of displacement. Actually, a 3.4-liter mill, this engine produces 348 horsepower and 405 pound-feet (549 Nm) from 2,000 rpm as standard.



Joao Kleber Amaral is the gentleman responsible for the third-gen Tundra rendering before your eyes, a "what if" that would've happened if there was demand for single cabs. Unfortunately for us, there simply isn't right now and the Big Three companies already reign supreme over this segment.