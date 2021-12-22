2022 Land Rover Defender Convertible Looks Surreal, Will Become Alive for $160k

The automotive world moves so fast! And sometimes, even we fail to catch every single novelty. Luckily, when collaborations are involved, there are additional chances to make up for the lost time.
Case in point. Niels van Roij Design and Heritage Customs’ latest project was announced by the “carchitecture” firm born in The Netherlands earlier this month. But it was only until the former also made waves on social media that we finally caught wind of the interesting creation.
It is based on their real-world Heritage Customs Valiance transformation of the Land Rover Defender (L663). And it now comes as a virtual interpretation in Convertible form. Yep, it sounds almost as crazy as Mercedes-Maybach's G 650 Landaulet, only that it is way smaller and less expensive.
Both ideas might be understatements, though. For starters, even a short wheelbase Defender 90 is not exactly puny. Then, we also cannot refer to Niels van Roij Design and Heritage Customs’ new Valiance Convertible as being affordable. After all, it’s a limited-edition build with just five production slots for 2022 and each one has a starting price of €138.500, which is around $160k.
That’s without VAT and additional taxes, but it’s still going to be a treat for collectors with a knack for open-top SUVs. Even better, it just goes to show that even though some projects look entirely wishful thinking, they might still have a chance under the right conditions.
As far as technical details are concerned, there are not too many to write about, unfortunately. We do know all Valiance Convertibles will be crafted by hand, and the ultra-limited Defender 90 has a classic soft top as the main highlight. But that’s not all, it seems.
As such, the custom Defender company also hints at stuff like Heritage forged wheels, unique exterior paints, and exquisitely handcrafted bespoke interiors. Meanwhile, Niels van Roij Design is already sharing a glimpse of the upcoming “exclusive curations.” And does so via a Convertible Solihull Sand example that reimagines “Hue I66,” the first-ever production Land Rover that came off the line back in 1948.
It is based on their real-world Heritage Customs Valiance transformation of the Land Rover Defender (L663). And it now comes as a virtual interpretation in Convertible form. Yep, it sounds almost as crazy as Mercedes-Maybach's G 650 Landaulet, only that it is way smaller and less expensive.
Both ideas might be understatements, though. For starters, even a short wheelbase Defender 90 is not exactly puny. Then, we also cannot refer to Niels van Roij Design and Heritage Customs’ new Valiance Convertible as being affordable. After all, it’s a limited-edition build with just five production slots for 2022 and each one has a starting price of €138.500, which is around $160k.
That’s without VAT and additional taxes, but it’s still going to be a treat for collectors with a knack for open-top SUVs. Even better, it just goes to show that even though some projects look entirely wishful thinking, they might still have a chance under the right conditions.
As far as technical details are concerned, there are not too many to write about, unfortunately. We do know all Valiance Convertibles will be crafted by hand, and the ultra-limited Defender 90 has a classic soft top as the main highlight. But that’s not all, it seems.
As such, the custom Defender company also hints at stuff like Heritage forged wheels, unique exterior paints, and exquisitely handcrafted bespoke interiors. Meanwhile, Niels van Roij Design is already sharing a glimpse of the upcoming “exclusive curations.” And does so via a Convertible Solihull Sand example that reimagines “Hue I66,” the first-ever production Land Rover that came off the line back in 1948.