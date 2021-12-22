2022 Chevrolet Traverse Gets Its Tuning Freak On, Looks Miles Better Than Stock

You might say that the Chevrolet Traverse needs no aftermarket upgrades, as it is arguably the bowtie brand’s prettiest crossover yet, but there are some owners out there who would personalize theirs, rather than keeping them stock.
With the right amount of Benjamins, everything is possible, from new wheels, and crazy body kits, to insane amounts of power, and serious sound systems. The one pictured above keeps it simple, however, and that’s what makes it a head-turner in our opinion.
As a matter of fact, you will have to compare it with the stock one to spot the novelties, though our experienced viewers have probably already seen the multi-spoke alloys, with the larger diameter, shod in thinner tires. These fill the wheel arches quite nicely, especially with the lowered suspension. The blacked-out chrome trim is where Kelsonik decided to draw the rendering line, as this Traverse doesn’t exist in the real world, not to our knowledge anyway.
Leaving the digital realm, we will remind you that the Traverse slots between the Blazer and Tahoe in Chevy’s U.S. lineup. It is available from $33,700 in the LS trim level, excluding the destination charge and dealer fees, and goes up to at least $51,200 for the High Country. The LT Cloth, LT Leather, RS, and Premiere sit in the middle, with MSRPs of $36,200, $39,900, $44,200, and $46,600 respectively.
Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is an option for the 2022 Traverse, which soldiers on with the same firepower as the pre-facelifted iteration, namely a 3.6-liter V6. Hooked up to a nine-speed automatic transmission, the engine produces 310 hp (314 ps / 231 kW) at 6,800 rpm and 266 lb-ft (361 Nm) of torque at 2,800 rpm. The average fuel economy is rated at 21 mpg US (11.2 l/100 km) in FWD models, and 20 mpg (11.8 l/100 km) when ordered with AWD.
As a matter of fact, you will have to compare it with the stock one to spot the novelties, though our experienced viewers have probably already seen the multi-spoke alloys, with the larger diameter, shod in thinner tires. These fill the wheel arches quite nicely, especially with the lowered suspension. The blacked-out chrome trim is where Kelsonik decided to draw the rendering line, as this Traverse doesn’t exist in the real world, not to our knowledge anyway.
Leaving the digital realm, we will remind you that the Traverse slots between the Blazer and Tahoe in Chevy’s U.S. lineup. It is available from $33,700 in the LS trim level, excluding the destination charge and dealer fees, and goes up to at least $51,200 for the High Country. The LT Cloth, LT Leather, RS, and Premiere sit in the middle, with MSRPs of $36,200, $39,900, $44,200, and $46,600 respectively.
Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is an option for the 2022 Traverse, which soldiers on with the same firepower as the pre-facelifted iteration, namely a 3.6-liter V6. Hooked up to a nine-speed automatic transmission, the engine produces 310 hp (314 ps / 231 kW) at 6,800 rpm and 266 lb-ft (361 Nm) of torque at 2,800 rpm. The average fuel economy is rated at 21 mpg US (11.2 l/100 km) in FWD models, and 20 mpg (11.8 l/100 km) when ordered with AWD.