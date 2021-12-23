Ultra-Widebody RWB Volkswagen Beetle “Targa” Is a Menacingly Enticing Dream

2021 is quickly drawing to a close. Naturally, people start making retrospectives, picking their best work projects, and even asking others to assess their progress. That happens everywhere, including across the virtual automotive realm.
Robert, the Brazilian pixel master better known as rob3rtdesign on social media, has decided to proudly showcase his “most out-of-the-box 2021 project.” He chose this particular depiction with ease since ultra-widebody RAUH-Welt Begriff (RWB) VW Beetles have been a recurring act on his social media channel. And, frankly, there is nothing wrong with that.
Luckily, he did not just repost an older ultra-widebody Volkswagen Beetle RWB Targa project and just called it a day. Instead, the CGI expert reworked the idea around an all-black depiction that almost screams “American murdered-out” if not for a series of differently-colored details.
For example, up in the front, there is a recovery hook with a splash of crimson. We have no idea if he just likes off-roaders so much that he just had to include one. Or is he subliminally hinting that we shouldn’t trust the real-world reliability of such an outlandish project if it ever escaped the confines of the virtual realm?
Then, on the sides, there is a glorious set of deep-dish black wheels with the rims painted bronze. What a cool way to deliver homage to the RWB and JDM tuning inspiration. But then again, we are a bit suckers when it comes to deep-dish aftermarket setups... Anyway, that’s not everything that sticks out of the ordinary when viewed from the profile.
The biggest side highlight is, of course, the Porsche 911 Targa top treatment. But that’s not a surprise in case you are an aficionado of this virtual artist’s projects. But it’s still interesting to mention that such a modern element integrates without a shadow of a doubt with the overall retro-themed vibe of the digital project.
At the rear, there is not much else to interrupt the chiseled all-black “monotony,” save for the camouflage-style restomod lights. Those are sad reminders that the Beetle is the major product of a dark period in human history (WWII), so we had better focus on the huge dual exhaust instead. By the way, the second post embedded below shows some of the other nominees for this artist’s personal best-off awards.
