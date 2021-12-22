Saweetie Enjoys Yamaha WaveRunner on Vacation, Does She Know How to Sit?

Holidays are perfect for trying something new and, when you’re at the beach, a watercraft is the perfect choice. As she’s enjoying a sun-filled holiday in winter, Saweetie turned to a Yamaha WaveRunner, and couldn’t help sharing several poses where she puts her feet up on the steering dash.
Leave it to Saweetie to know how to enjoy herself. The singer recently told her fans she would be taking some time off to work on her mental health and relax, and she has flown away from all the Christmas madness for a sun-filled holiday, and chilled under the hot sun, surrounded by palm trees.
While she’s away from her gorgeous fleet of luxurious cars, Saweetie is flaunting her lavish lifestyle all over Instagram as she is testing her driving skills with different vehicles. She shared a short video on her Instagram Stories as she was driving a Yamaha WaveRunner, filming the waves splash around her with a mind-blowing emoji. After the whole experience, she found out the watercraft makes a perfect prop for a photoshoot, and went ahead and propped her feet up on the steering dash.
And it looks like she might have a bit of trouble learning how to properly operate the watercraft. A different video on her Instagram Stories shows the “Best Friend” singer driving it with her feet up as she looks at the camera, and it seems that she was also wearing high heels. As one usually does at the beach, right? And on a watercraft. Surely that is as dangerous as it looks, and, unless you’re a professional, you should not attempt that on vacation.
It’s difficult to assess exactly which model she’s driving on her holiday, but Yamaha WaveRunner offers five customizable series. The entry-level option is called Rec Lite, powered by a 3-cylinder, 4-stroke TR-1 Yamaha Marine Engine.
It’s followed by a mid-sized WaveRunner for the Recreation VX series, with options from 3-cylinder, 4-stroke TR-1 Yamaha Marine Engine, a 3-cylinder, 4-stroke TR-1 High Output Yamaha Marine Engine, or a 4-cylinder, 4-stroke, 1.8 Liter High Output Yamaha Marine Engine.
The Luxury FX Series is meant for both glam and performance, and is powered by a 4-cylinder, 4-stroke, 1.8 Liter High Output Yamaha Marine Engine or a Supercharged 4-cylinder, 4-stroke, Super Vortex High Output Yamaha Marine Engine.
Performance GP Series offers two options, a 4-cylinder, 4-stroke, 1.8 Liter High Output Yamaha Marine Engine or a Supercharged 4-cylinder, 4-stroke, Super Vortex High Output Yamaha Marine Engine.
The newly introduced series, Freestyle, is all about fun and “chaos,” with a 3-cylinder, 4-stroke TR-1 Yamaha Marine Engine or a 3-cylinder, 4-stroke TR-1 High Output Yamaha Marine Engine.
The watercraft she’s on seems to have received some customization, according to the PWC Brackets inscription on the side.
It’s no surprise to see Saweetie lying down on the back of the Yamaha WaveRunner, as she recently shared a glam photoshoot of herself in a feather dress as she matched her outfit to the interior of a Rolls-Royce Ghost and laid on the backseat. One thing is for sure, on a Rolls-Royce or even at the beach, Saweetie will always make sure she rides in style.
