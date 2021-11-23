Saweetie Matches White Dress to Rolls-Royce Ghost, Then Lies in the Backseat

3 Saweetie’s Best Photo Shoot Prop Is Her Own Rolls-Royce Cullinan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by icy bae (@saweetie) We’ve seen her matching with her vehicles before. When she first introduced her Rolls-Royce Cullinan over the summer, she wore an orange bikini to match the interior of the luxuriousShe then posed again next to the Cullinan in a black leather outfit and showed what a good team they made.Now Saweetie was a musical guest at Saturday Night Live over the weekend and she’s now treating us to a new photoshoot involving a white Rolls-Royce Ghost.The rapper wore a white feather dress and matched it with the luxurious vehicle. In other pictures, she casually lay in the white leather seats as if she had no care in the world.The Rolls-Royce Ghost was her ride to the SNL show as well. She shared several videos on her way to 30 Rockefeller Plaza while sitting in the backseat. There was an assistant next to her, giving directions to their driver.We can’t question her tastes, because this is one of the best rides to choose to attend an event if you want to turn heads. And the figures don't lie, because, courtesy of its 6.75-liter V12 engine, the 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost puts out 563 horsepower (571 ps) and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) at 1,600 rpm.It’s also highly reliable when it comes to time management, considering its acceleration. The British luxury car can reach 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in just 4.8 before it maxes out at 155 mph (250 kph).Speed, elegance, and reliability are basically all the things you need to make an entrance, and Saweetie knows it.