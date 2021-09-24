5 Ford to Deliver Pizza with Self-Driving Delivery Cars in Miami

3 Rapper Quavo Sends the Repo Man for Saweetie’s Bentley Continental After Split

2 Saweetie Treats Herself to Rolls-Royce Phantom After Quavo Repoes Her Bentley

More on this:

Rapper Saweetie Encounters Postmates’ Robot Serve While Driving Her Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Rapper Saweetie was just chilling in her Rolls-Royce Cullinan when, stopped at a red light, she noticed a little robot crossing the street, and, like most people, had no idea what it was. 11 photos



But this is just the beginning, and there are robots out there who make deliveries. Even Ford is trying to get into the delivery business with



Postmates, which is an American quick-commerce and food delivery service owned by Uber, has created a two-eyed semi-autonomous robot called Serve that can speed up deliveries and cut costs, but for regular folks, this is surprising to encounter.



This was Saweetie’s reaction as well. She was casually chilling in the



She also gave us a small glimpse of the interior of her custom SUV , which features orange inserts on the dashboard and leather seats (check out gallery). Saweetie announced the purchase on Instagram, wearing an orange bikini to match the interior, writing: “i just like really expensive things.” You can see the post attached below. And she apparently told the truth, because the SUV has a starting price of $300,000 for the standard version.



Coming back to Serve, the semi-automated rover can drive on sidewalks along pedestrians and go around fire hydrants, using cameras and Lidar sensors to navigate. However, there is a human is a human who takes control it from afar if there are any issues. The Postmates’ Serve is all electric, and has a 50 lb (22.7 kg) storage capacity, with a total length of 30” (76.2 cm), an estimated width of 21” (53.3), and a height of 40” (101.6 cm). It has a maximum speed of 3 mph (4.8 kph).



As impressive as it sounds, one can understand Saweetie’s bewilderment at the moving rover. However, isn’t that the future?







i just like really expensive things ????????‍?? pic.twitter.com/7Xf7l8d1cM — icy bae (@Saweetie) July 5, 2021 We live in a time when we strive to create items that would help us get several tasks done easier, faster, and cheaper. The use of robots isn’t something new, but they’re getting smarter. Some of the world’s biggest companies already offer artificial intelligence that helps you remember things, order stuff, or just control several devices in your household.But this is just the beginning, and there are robots out there who make deliveries. Even Ford is trying to get into the delivery business with driverless cars which take goods to customers ' doors.Postmates, which is an American quick-commerce and food delivery service owned by Uber, has created a two-eyed semi-autonomous robot called Serve that can speed up deliveries and cut costs, but for regular folks, this is surprising to encounter.This was Saweetie’s reaction as well. She was casually chilling in the Rolls-Royce Cullinan she purchased early this summer for her 28th birthday, waiting for the light to turn red. But then she noticed the Postmates’ robot, Serve, was crosseing the street towards its destination. The rapper was caught off guard, writing on her Instagram Story, “tf goin on?”She also gave us a small glimpse of the interior of her custom, which features orange inserts on the dashboard and leather seats (check out gallery). Saweetie announced the purchase on Instagram, wearing an orange bikini to match the interior, writing: “i just like really expensive things.” You can see the post attached below. And she apparently told the truth, because the SUV has a starting price of $300,000 for the standard version.Coming back to Serve, the semi-automated rover can drive on sidewalks along pedestrians and go around fire hydrants, using cameras and Lidar sensors to navigate. However, there is a human is a human who takes control it from afar if there are any issues. The Postmates’ Serve is all electric, and has a 50 lb (22.7 kg) storage capacity, with a total length of 30” (76.2 cm), an estimated width of 21” (53.3), and a height of 40” (101.6 cm). It has a maximum speed of 3 mph (4.8 kph).As impressive as it sounds, one can understand Saweetie’s bewilderment at the moving rover. However, isn’t that the future?