Saweetie’s Best Photo Shoot Prop Is Her Own Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Have you ever owned something that you think is so great you want to show it off constantly? In this case, the great thing is a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and Saweetie is right to boastfully display it.
It’s been a crazy year when it comes to Saweetie’s cars. In March this year, the singer’s ex-boyfriend, Migos rapper Quavo, repoed the custom Bentley Continental GTC he’d given her as an early Christmas present.
Shortly after, in April, the Icy Girl, with a net worth of $4 million, went out and treated herself to a 2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat (shown in the attached post below). But that’s not the end of it. She might be trying to create an entire car collection this year, because she also purchased a Rolls-Royce Phantom at the beginning of the summer. It was all an affair to remember, as Rolls-Royce’s Client Experience representative Cassidy von Seggern personally delivered Saweetie’s new car to her home.
Also this summer, the singer announced that she got herself a Rolls-Royce Cullinan for her 28th birthday with a post on social media, wearing an orange bikini to match the interior of the car, writing: “i just like really expensive things.” And that is not a lie, because the SUV has a starting price of $300,000 for the standard version.
Ever since, she has been flaunting it on social media. A few days ago, she gave us a glimpse of the interior of the luxurious SUV, as she encountered Serve Robotics’ rover crossing the street on a way to make its delivery.
Now, the singer’s latest photoshoot included black, high heels, short skirts, and her white Rolls-Royce Cullinan. While we can spend ages talking about how great Cullinan looks from outside, it’s a magnificient ride inside, as well.
Powered by a 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine, it offers a performance of 563 horsepower and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm), reaching a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph). It sounds like a great option for both on-road and off-road, right? And, as Saweetie teaches us, a great prop in the background of an impromptu photo shoot.
