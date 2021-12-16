Smash Into Next Year's Fishing Season With an Affordable Alumacraft Escape Boat

One object that can take your classic on-shore fishing experience to the next level is a boat. Considering most of us just fish recreationally, there's no point in buying some massive ship. Cue the 2022 Alumacraft Escape, an aluminum fishing boat that'll leave your bank account virtually untouched.
Ever heard of Alumacraft? Well, they're a team that's been around since 1946, and over the years, have specialized in boats aimed at daily recreational use. Some time later, they caught the attention of BRP and now produce boats in BRP's shadow.
The main reason why I decided you should get to know this boat is because it's the most affordable ready-to-go fishing boat that Aluma offers. The Escape is currently available as two options, and the least expensive, Tiller, comes in with a starting price of 7,802 USD (6,898 EUR at current exchange rates). The second version, CS, starts at 8,365 USD (7,396 EUR at current exchange rates).
some other brand out there? Well, one reason is their experience, and yes, it shines through in Escape. One place this experience is applied is in the hull design. A double-plated bow with marine-grade rivets yields a one-piece construction made to reduce vibration, is quiet, and offers minimal friction.
As it stands, or rather, floats, Escape comes in with a max length of 16.5 feet (5.03 meters) and can weigh as much as 696 lbs (316 kg). However, depending on the style of Tiller and CS you choose, you'll be able to accommodate four or five guests and can be equipped with either a 40 hp or 50 hp motor.
Just so you don't misunderstand what you'll be buying, note that Escape features no motor at this price, but there is a 12-volt trolling motor in place for Tiller and CS. The main difference is that CS features a helm and rearranged seating.
Since Escape is tuned for fishing, be sure to find necessary storage, either at the bow as two storage compartments or along the sides of the boat for rods and other gear. Keeping all your goods secured, aluminum lids cover each storage space, so don't worry about stepping on them.
If you happen to be the sort of fisherman that spends hours, possibly even days on the lake, one feature in which Aluma has put great care is the seating. "All-Day Comfort," they call it, and by the looks of the padding on these seats, they shame my office chair's design. I might have to call Alumacraft just to pick up that throne.
Well, I didn't call Aluma to ask them about a chair, but I did choose to see how much my dream Escape would run me. With a Yamaha F40LEHA 40 hp engine, Graph HDS-12 Live None, some accessories like cup holders and tackle box holders, and I was looking at a boat selling for 17,357 USD (15,384 EUR at current exchange rates).
Sure, you can be looking at a boat well over that if you really explore the options section, but you can vouch for leaving all that bare and really dish out just under 8,000 USD for a 2022 Escape fishing boat. Something to consider for next year's season.
