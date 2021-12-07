Ultra-Light Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha R1 Revealed as Tribute to Racing Champion

For fans of motorcycle racing, the name Toprak Razgatlioglu needs little introduction. For the rest, it’s enough to say the Turk is the apprentice of the most successful rider in World Supersport 600 history, Kenan Sofuoglu, a member of the Pata Yamaha WorldSBK team, and brand new racing champion.
The rider debuted for Yamaha in 2020 and won on his first outing on the track, finishing the season fourth overall. Before doing that, in 2018, he was the first Turkish rider to score a WorldSBK podium finish and, when joining the series in 2020, clinched five wins, 24 podiums, and one pole position.
Given how this year the rider snatched the championship title, the Japanese bike maker decided to honor him with the release of a special version of the R1 motorcycle. Officially called Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha R1, the bike is, in fact, a replica of the one the rider uses during working hours.
Built to be track-ready, the replica packs an engine capable of sending 205 bhp to the rear wheel, an increase of about 20 bhp compared to the stock R1. An Akrapovic exhaust system, Ohlins suspension, and forged Marchesini wheels are on deck to handle all that power.
The special R1 comes with a weight rating of 175 kg (386 pounds), all fluids included. That’s a reduction of 26 kg (57 pounds) over the standard R1 and, in the world of motorcycles, that is huge.
Yamaha will make just 21 of these amazing two-wheelers, and each will come with a series of unique features, including limited edition badging and technician-signed build identification, a certificate signed by Razgatlioglu himself, and even “VIP hospitality passes for two people to a 2022 WorldSBK event of choice as a VIP guest of the team.”
For now, Yamaha does not say when the first ones will be ready to meet their owners, nor do we have any info on the price it will ask for one. Those interested in owning the special R1 can however let Yamaha know about it.
