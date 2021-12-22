Spaceport Camden to Become One of the Top Launch Sites for U.S. Space Missions

4 Indian Opens the Floodgates to No Limits Custom Building for IRF 2022

3 Indian Motorcycles Get New Colors for the 2022 Model Year, Not Much Else

2 Army Girl Is an Indian Beauty Lost in a Sea of Harley-Davidsons

1 Ultra-Rare 1999 Indian Chief Is a Flavorsome Mixture of Retro Looks and Low Mileage

Lucky Cat Leads Pack of Four Custom Indian Chiefs, One of Them Can Be Yours for a Vote

Back in 2020, Harley-Davidson was one busy bee, trying to reorganize itself, but also feeding the large pool of custom shops that remake Milwaukee two-wheelers for a living a variety of design competitions for them to feast on. 6 photos



Before this year ends, Indian announced another custom-shop-related endeavor, with four European garages taking part: BAAK Motocyclettes, Lucky Cat Garage, Mystic Mechanic, and an older acquaintance of ours,



The goal is to design “an Indian Chief inspired from the past, anchored in the present, and looking towards the future.” And prove, if more proof was needed, that there are some talented hands out there.



“The new Indian Chief is the perfect blend of old and new supplemented with modern technology, performance, and zero compromises. With its classic compact stance and simple steel frame, the Chief’s design team always had customisers in mind making it the perfect canvas on which builders can express themselves,” said the bike maker in a statement.



Aside from the name of the shops behind the builds, and a single photo showing each of them, Indian and the parties involved didn’t share many details on what will be done to the two-wheelers, but someone lucky among us might end up exploring one of them first hand, as the owner, without having to pay anything.



You see, Indian is running a design competition for these Chiefs, asking the public to vote on which of the four builds is the best in their view. The winning bike then will be gifted to one of the voters, and you can find all the terms and conditions for that 2021 was however not Harley’s year, at least on the custom motorcycle front, where nothing worth mentioning really happened. Indian , on the other hand, kicked off several projects in this field, and it’s already reaping the benefits.Before this year ends, Indian announced another custom-shop-related endeavor, with four European garages taking part: BAAK Motocyclettes, Lucky Cat Garage, Mystic Mechanic, and an older acquaintance of ours, Tank Machine The goal is to design “an Indian Chief inspired from the past, anchored in the present, and looking towards the future.” And prove, if more proof was needed, that there are some talented hands out there.“The new Indian Chief is the perfect blend of old and new supplemented with modern technology, performance, and zero compromises. With its classic compact stance and simple steel frame, the Chief’s design team always had customisers in mind making it the perfect canvas on which builders can express themselves,” said the bike maker in a statement.Aside from the name of the shops behind the builds, and a single photo showing each of them, Indian and the parties involved didn’t share many details on what will be done to the two-wheelers, but someone lucky among us might end up exploring one of them first hand, as the owner, without having to pay anything.You see, Indian is running a design competition for these Chiefs, asking the public to vote on which of the four builds is the best in their view. The winning bike then will be gifted to one of the voters, and you can find all the terms and conditions for that at this link