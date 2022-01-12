2021 Ford Bronco Upgraded With Illuminated Letters, Doesn't Look Half Bad

Mercedes-Benz offers an illuminated three-pointed star badge, and even BMW customers are much obliged to spend a little extra for illuminated kidney grilles. Over at Ford, the Bronco can be spruced up with illuminated letters up front only if you’re willing to go aftermarket.
Oracle Lighting is the company responsible for the upgrade we’re covering today, and the following install video comes from Bronco enthusiast Eville Truck. But before we go through the installation process, let’s talk pricing.
A single letter is priced at $38.75, excluding the shipping cost, and Oracle Lighting currently offers two surface finishes (matte white or matte black) and two colors (white LED or amber LED). In other words, $232.5 is the price for the full B R O N C O script. As for installation, the first step consists of removing the grille cover air shield, 10-mm bolts on the top of the grille, and grille. With the fascia removed, you need to drill out the plastic rivets holding the factory letters using a 1.4-inch bit. Next up, installing the backlit LED letters also requires some drilling for the red and black wires.
Oracle Lighting’s letters attach to the grille with the help of 3M tape. Next up, the red wires have to be connected to the desired power source, as in the parking lights, AUX switch, or the ignition switch fuse in the fuse box by using an add-a-circuit fuse tap. As for the black wire, that’s the ground that should go to the fender ground post or 12-volt battery post. Obviously enough, the final step would be to reinstall the grille back on the Bronco.
To whom it may concern, the LEDs draw less than 0.1 amperes per letter. The overall size is approximately 3.75 inches wide by 1.4 inches tall and 0.5 inches thick. Oracle Lighting recommends using their $2.95 VHB Primer to get the best bond possible with the mounting surface of the grille.
A single letter is priced at $38.75, excluding the shipping cost, and Oracle Lighting currently offers two surface finishes (matte white or matte black) and two colors (white LED or amber LED). In other words, $232.5 is the price for the full B R O N C O script. As for installation, the first step consists of removing the grille cover air shield, 10-mm bolts on the top of the grille, and grille. With the fascia removed, you need to drill out the plastic rivets holding the factory letters using a 1.4-inch bit. Next up, installing the backlit LED letters also requires some drilling for the red and black wires.
Oracle Lighting’s letters attach to the grille with the help of 3M tape. Next up, the red wires have to be connected to the desired power source, as in the parking lights, AUX switch, or the ignition switch fuse in the fuse box by using an add-a-circuit fuse tap. As for the black wire, that’s the ground that should go to the fender ground post or 12-volt battery post. Obviously enough, the final step would be to reinstall the grille back on the Bronco.
To whom it may concern, the LEDs draw less than 0.1 amperes per letter. The overall size is approximately 3.75 inches wide by 1.4 inches tall and 0.5 inches thick. Oracle Lighting recommends using their $2.95 VHB Primer to get the best bond possible with the mounting surface of the grille.