Millionaire Real Estate Mogul’s “Family Boat” Is a $25 Million Sophisticated Superyacht

The idea of a “family boat” is very different for a power couple where both partners are millionaires and some of the wealthiest entrepreneurs in the Arab world. Built for the most luxurious family vacations possible, the beautiful Asya superyacht is now ready for new adventures.
When you’re the owner of some of the most opulent, award-winning hotels in a place like Dubai, you can only expect the best when it comes to your personal toys. Millionaire Kabir Mulchandani is of Indian origin but made his impressive fortune in Dubai, where he’s slowly building a real estate empire. His wife is no less remarkable – Nadia Zaal is a real estate mogul herself, considered one of the most influential Emirati women.
The simple Asya name is a symbol of the couple’s different roots and blended success. Together with their four children, they have enjoyed countless vacations in some of the most beautiful places on Earth, on board the luxury superyacht. Built by the world-renown Heesen Dutch shipbuilder, the 153-footer (46.7 meters) is a mix of high-performance design with sophisticated interiors.
Heesen built Asya for the millionaire couple in 2015 with a child-friendly setup. In addition to the master room, ten more guests could be accommodated in two double cabins and two twin cabins. While the entire family could enjoy the al-fresco dining area, the generous sun deck jacuzzi, or the wide selection of water toys (Nadia has shared images of her son playfully grabbing the wheel of a tender), the adults on board have extra fun options – there’s an elegant bar onboard, and a fine wine room.
Asya’s gorgeous interior, designed by award-winning studio Bannenberg & Rowell, shows off a contemporary interpretation of Far Eastern influences, using some of the most precious materials, such as silk, bronze, and Macassar ebony. With four kids playing around this floating mansion, it’s no wonder the couple needs the assistance of ten crew members, plus additional staff, such as nannies.
The Dubai power couple might be considering an upgrade since their family has grown over the years, and now the beautiful Asya is up for grabs through Black Orange Yachts. For just $25 million, other wealthy folks could be taking this luxury yacht on family cruises.
The simple Asya name is a symbol of the couple’s different roots and blended success. Together with their four children, they have enjoyed countless vacations in some of the most beautiful places on Earth, on board the luxury superyacht. Built by the world-renown Heesen Dutch shipbuilder, the 153-footer (46.7 meters) is a mix of high-performance design with sophisticated interiors.
Heesen built Asya for the millionaire couple in 2015 with a child-friendly setup. In addition to the master room, ten more guests could be accommodated in two double cabins and two twin cabins. While the entire family could enjoy the al-fresco dining area, the generous sun deck jacuzzi, or the wide selection of water toys (Nadia has shared images of her son playfully grabbing the wheel of a tender), the adults on board have extra fun options – there’s an elegant bar onboard, and a fine wine room.
Asya’s gorgeous interior, designed by award-winning studio Bannenberg & Rowell, shows off a contemporary interpretation of Far Eastern influences, using some of the most precious materials, such as silk, bronze, and Macassar ebony. With four kids playing around this floating mansion, it’s no wonder the couple needs the assistance of ten crew members, plus additional staff, such as nannies.
The Dubai power couple might be considering an upgrade since their family has grown over the years, and now the beautiful Asya is up for grabs through Black Orange Yachts. For just $25 million, other wealthy folks could be taking this luxury yacht on family cruises.