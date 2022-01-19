This 1971 Chevelle Malibu Survivor Looks Better Than Some Restored Examples

We had to take a second look and read what the owner said to believe that what we see here is a time capsule, a pristine-looking 1971 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu with fewer miles on the dash than some people are driving in their cars per year.
This is a story of a one-owner vehicle, who ordered it more than half a century ago in 1971. The muscle car era was about to end, with a few underdogs trying to hit the market with their products such as the AMC. But Chevrolet was not in the mood to let that happen and offered the Chevelle Malibu with a V8 turbo-fire powerplant, like this example.
This car was built in Baltimore in 1971 when that factory's production exceeded 100,000 units. But the kudos to workers who made this beautiful example. Its paint still looks great, and there is hardly any rust point on the car. It looks better than some restored vehicles we've seen. The previous owner ordered it with an unusual combination of options, making it an even rare vehicle.
While it is not a Super Sport, it is configured like one. It features the 350ci Turbo-Fire L48 fed by a Quadra-Jet Rochester carburetor. Just a quick reminder, this engine was introduced on the Corvette in 1975! It is paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. It sends the power to the 12-bolt rear axle with a 2.73:1 gear ratio. The odometer shows just a mere 17,000 miles, which is close to what some pizza-delivery people are doing in a year.
The car has the all-original gold paint with a black vinyl top. Also, the 14" steel wheels with body-color sport chromed caps and radials in all corners. Nevertheless, all chromed parts are shiny and look new. It's just another proof that the previous owner, who had this beauty for 50 years, kept it safe and secure in a garage.
Inside, the cabin features two bucket seats at the front and a bench for two in the rear. Sure, the AC Delco radio has its own personality and sometimes works and sometimes doesn't. But who cares? You only need to hear the engine. Also, can't get enough of gazing at that gear handle between the front seats. It looks better than any rotary-dial gear selector on any new car on the market.
By the time of writing, the seller had already received 6 bids that raised the bar to over 14,000 bucks on the Bring a Trailer auction website. So we expect to see a bidding war towards the end of the auction, which will come on January 26, around 12.24 AM.
