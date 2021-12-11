One-Off KTM 1190 Adventure R Looks Seriously Terrific Wearing Supermoto Garments

Tipping the scales at 478 pounds (217 kg) dry, the KTM 1190 Adventure R isn’t the lightest candidate in its class, but it does manage to be surprisingly agile on and off the tarmac. This rugged piece of machinery debuted in 2014, thus replacing the Austrian manufacturer’s acclaimed 990 Adventure R.
The bike’s liquid-cooled 1,195cc V-twin power source – whose efficiency eclipses that of its predecessor – is good for up to 148 feral horses and 92 pound-feet (125 Nm) of unrelenting torque. A six-speed claw-shifted gearbox delivers the engine’s oomph to an X-ring drive chain, while a selection of high-end WP suspension goodies provides optimal wheel travel for off-road conquests.
KTM’s gladiator boasts a humungous fuel capacity of 6.1 gallons (23 liters), which will certainly have you covered on extended trips. Now, imagine this: you’re having a blast as you cruise around on a 2015 MY Adventure R and, all of a sudden, a Honda Civic bumps into your precious ride.
This, ladies and gents, is precisely what happened to a fellow rider from Oakland, California. Fortunately, he was completely unharmed following the collision, but the same can’t be said for his beloved 1190. The creature’s bodywork had been cracked, and its chromoly frame was bent, so the owner decided to have it transformed into a bespoke 990 Supermoto-inspired stunner.
Without further ado, let’s see how David and his crew went about resurrecting the crashed KTM. Oakland’s aftermarket architects wasted no time dismantling the donor upon delivery, then they’ve shipped its mutilated frame to a local metalwork expert to have it straightened out.
Turning their attention to unsprung territory, RATicate entrusted Denver-based Woody’s Wheel Works with the fabrication of unique hubs. These modules were laced to a snazzy pair of 17-inch rims from Excel, sporting Pirelli’s top-shelf Diablo Supercorsa tires.
To spawn some additional stopping power at the front hoop, LaBree’s pros installed new brake discs, Vesrah pads, and Brembo M50 calipers. The team aimed to refine the beast’s handling even further, so they’ve topped things off with higher-spec master cylinders and a Scotts Performance steering damper.
This whole shebang was concluded with a D.I.D drive chain and a fresh rear sprocket, while the ECU has been remapped to suit RATicate’s modifications. For the closing act, it was time to address the bike’s aesthetics, and the final result is a bit of a Frankenstein ordeal.
A KTM Supermoto R donated its angular fuel tank and saddle, which is joined by a base 990 Supermoto’s repurposed tail section. At twelve o’clock, you’ll be greeted by a Husqvarna’s headlight housing and state-of-the-art LEDs, as well as a new front fender that keeps road debris at bay.
Last but not least, we arrive at the cockpit, where David’s experts fitted one-off triple clamps and a Contour handlebar from ProTaper’s inventory, as well as Acerbis hand guards and bolt-on mirrors. To round everything out, this reborn Adventure R was wrapped in a layer of matte-black paint and orange accents.
