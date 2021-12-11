5 Barn-Find 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 Comes with a Mysterious V8 Outside the Car

3 This 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle Survived Years of Sitting, a Flood, and the Invasion of Rust

1 American Scene Hot Wheels Get Released From Their Plastic Prison, Take Your Pick

More on this:

1972 Heavy Chevy Chevelle Is a Matching-Numbers Surprise Still Flexing the Original 396

It’s really not that hard to find a Chevelle that deserves to be restored, as there are plenty of solid candidates for the job out there. 12 photos



And it’s not just only because not too many of them are still around today, but also because the GM brand itself didn’t build too many in the first place. The Heavy Chevy package was launched in mid-1971 on the Chevelle and then offered for one more year in 1972, with the company trying to copy the strategy behind competing models like







But given it’s been offered for just two years, the production of the Heavy Chevy Chevelle ended up being quite limited. Chevrolet shipped a little over 6,700 units in the first year on the market and around 9,500 units for the model year 1972.



The Chevelle we have here is one of the 1972 models that ended up being fitted with the Heavy Chevy package, and the documentation shared by eBay seller



The car comes with an original 396 (6.4-liter) V8 engine, and we’re guessing it’s running properly since this unit has already been rebuilt.



The Heavy Chevy Chevelle could be ordered with one of four different V8s, namely the Turbo-Fire 307/5.0-liter (2-barrel), the Turbo-Fire 350/5.7-liter (2-barrel and 4-barrel), and the Turbo-Jet 400, which was mainly a 402 unit still referred to by many as a 396.



The car isn’t necessarily in a tip-top shape, but it still looks very good and judging from the photos shared by the seller, it doesn’t require anything else than little TLC here and there. The seller claims it’s one of just 387 units still around these days, but this is most likely just an estimate, as there are no official figures as to how many Heavy Chevy Chevelles are still on the road today.



Such a rare car can’t come cheap, and this Chevelle probably doesn’t, as the seller hasn’t disclosed the level of the reserve. At this point, however, the top bid already exceeded $11,000, and the reserve is yet to be unlocked, which means the seller probably expects to get a lot more than that.



If you want to check the car out in person, you need to go to Jacksonville, Florida, and while the seller hasn’t shared any info in this regard, you should be able to take this Chevelle back home on its own wheels. But on the other hand, what’s a lot more difficult is finding a rare example, such as a Chevelle sporting the Heavy Chevy package.And it’s not just only because not too many of them are still around today, but also because the GM brand itself didn’t build too many in the first place. The Heavy Chevy package was launched in mid-1971 on the Chevelle and then offered for one more year in 1972, with the company trying to copy the strategy behind competing models like The Judge and the Road Runner. Chevrolet just wanted to build a Chevelle specifically aimed at young people interested in higher performance but obviously without the finances to invest in an expensive car.But given it’s been offered for just two years, the production of the Heavy Chevy Chevelle ended up being quite limited. Chevrolet shipped a little over 6,700 units in the first year on the market and around 9,500 units for the model year 1972.The Chevelle we have here is one of the 1972 models that ended up being fitted with the Heavy Chevy package, and the documentation shared by eBay seller josbai-8579 confirms this information.The car comes with an original 396 (6.4-liter) V8 engine, and we’re guessing it’s running properly since this unit has already been rebuilt.The Heavy Chevy Chevelle could be ordered with one of four different V8s, namely the Turbo-Fire 307/5.0-liter (2-barrel), the Turbo-Fire 350/5.7-liter (2-barrel and 4-barrel), and the Turbo-Jet 400, which was mainly a 402 unit still referred to by many as a 396.The car isn’t necessarily in a tip-top shape, but it still looks very good and judging from the photos shared by the seller, it doesn’t require anything else than little TLC here and there. The seller claims it’s one of just 387 units still around these days, but this is most likely just an estimate, as there are no official figures as to how many Heavy Chevy Chevelles are still on the road today.Such a rare car can’t come cheap, and this Chevelle probably doesn’t, as the seller hasn’t disclosed the level of the reserve. At this point, however, the top bid already exceeded $11,000, and the reserve is yet to be unlocked, which means the seller probably expects to get a lot more than that.If you want to check the car out in person, you need to go to Jacksonville, Florida, and while the seller hasn’t shared any info in this regard, you should be able to take this Chevelle back home on its own wheels.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.