This 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle Survived Years of Sitting, a Flood, and the Invasion of Rust

This Chevelle is being sold at a fixed price, as the seller hopes to get $4,500 for it. The Make Offer button has also been enabled should someone else be interested in another deal. The 1966 Chevelle that we have here is a survivor by all means. Not that kind of survivor, though, as we’re not sure how original the car still is today.But on the other hand, this unrestored Chevrolet is a car that never gave up on its dream of getting back on the road, and it somehow managed to cope with everything the planet threw at it.For example, it survived a floor a couple of years ago, according to eBay seller classicmuscleparts , and as you can easily tell by simply checking out the photo gallery, the car has most likely been sitting for a long time before this unfortunate incident.The rust is something any potential buyer should totally inspect thoroughly, though the owner says the frame is generally solid. But as you can easily tell by browsing the photo gallery, it does require some metal work here and there, so a full restoration seems to be pretty much the only way to go.If you want to see the glass half-full, here’s the good news. This 1966 Chevelle is still complete, and the original engine is currently in the car.It’s a 283 (4.7-liter) V8 paired with a PowerGlide transmission, though right now, we don’t know if it’s still working or not. Given the car was involved in a flood, this is something that you should clearly check out before the purchase, as a wrecked engine could make restoration much more difficult and more expensive too.This Chevelle is being sold at a fixed price, as the seller hopes to get $4,500 for it. The Make Offer button has also been enabled should someone else be interested in another deal.

