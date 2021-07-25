1966 Chevrolet Chevelle Is Proof Some People Shouldn’t Be Allowed to Own Cars

Five Wedge-Shaped Concept Cars That Shocked the World

Barn finds are most often good news, simply because they represent the second chance a classic car receives to get back on the road. 19 photos



At the end of the day, this Chevelle shows just how awful a classic car can end up looking when not properly taken care of. The no-reserve auction starts at $1,000, so theoretically, you should be able to take the Chevelle home for the price of a new iPhone. But on the other hand, there are times when they remind us just how awful some people end up treating their four-wheel companions, leaving them under the clear sky for decades, or even worse, in areas full of vegetation and increased humidity.This is how a legend like a 1966 Chevelle can become a genuine rust bucket that’s quite a challenge to restore, especially if it ends up looking like the one we’re highlighting today.This once-beautiful Chevelle is nothing more than a huge pile of rusted metal, and according to eBay seller maxwell0925 , who found the car and decided to post it online hoping someone would be brave enough to start a restoration process, it needs new floors, a new trunk, and massive fixes in almost every single area.The original panels are still on the car, we’re being told, but on the other hand, the huge holes in the floors and in the trunk will make a restoration project pretty challenging.This Chevelle was born with power steering and disc brakes, but right now, the buyer should just be happy the wheels are still rolling.The VIN code reveals the Chevelle rolled off the assembly lines of the Flint, Michigan plant as an 8-cylinder Malibu with a 2-door sport coupe body style. Obviously, the engine is no longer there, but this isn’t necessarily something very surprising, as maybe the originally 8-cylinder unit ended up being installed on another car.At the end of the day, this Chevelle shows just how awful a classic car can end up looking when not properly taken care of. The no-reserve auction starts at $1,000, so theoretically, you should be able to take the Chevelle home for the price of a new iPhone.

