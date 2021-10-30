Rough 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Begs for a Full Restoration, Not Really Cheap

7 Scary Cars That Will Haunt Your Halloween

1970 was a pretty big year for the Chevelle, as Chevrolet introduced major styling improvements, with the lineup now available in a plethora of body styles including sport coupe, sport sedan, convertible, station wagon, and four-door sedan. 18 photos



The seller hasn’t started an auction but is selling the car at a fixed price, so if you want to take this Chevelle home, be ready to spend no less than $13,500 on it. The example we have here left the factory as a sport coupe, though as you can easily figure out right now, its condition is at least challenging.Born as a Malibu, the car still sports the original 350 (5.7-liter) V8 engine under the hood, according to eBay seller 888chevy , but we’re not being told if it’s still running or not.The 1970 Chevelle was available with a wide array of engine choices, starting with a 250 (4.0-liter) six-cylinder and ending with the almighty 454 (7.4-liter) installed on the RPO Z15 SS. The 350 was offered in two different versions with 4-barrel carburetors and developed 250 and 300 horsepower, respectively.While the owner hasn’t provided any details as to how the car ended up in the current condition, it’s very clear the only way to go is a full restoration.And while some parts are in a good condition, not the same thing can be said about others, as the rust has already started taking its toll. The interior looks like it just needs a good wash, and its overall condition is fairly good. But on the other hand, the amount of rust is still limited, with some fixes required in the trunk.At the end of the day, this Chevelle seems to be an all-original 1970 model that qualifies for a rather easy restoration project, especially since no big parts appear to be missing. On the other hand, the bad news is the car doesn’t go cheap.The seller hasn’t started an auction but is selling the car at a fixed price, so if you want to take this Chevelle home, be ready to spend no less than $13,500 on it.

