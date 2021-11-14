5 Huge Field Junkyard Is Packed with Rusty Classics, Many Chevrolet Impalas

Barn-Find 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 Comes with a Mysterious V8 Outside the Car

1969 brought several important changes to the Chevelle lineup, and without a doubt, one of the most notable for the SS customer base was the way this model was now marketed. 28 photos



The new approach took many by surprise, but on the other hand, it didn’t change much regarding the performance appeal of the Chevelle SS.



The model you’re looking at right here is a testament to those times, seemingly retaining most of the parts that it was born with.



Described as a barn find, though no further details in this regard were shared, the



As for what’s under the hood, there’s good news and bad news on this front. Since it’s an SS, it’s pretty clear the vehicle was born with a 396 (6.4-liter) in charge of putting the wheels in motion. The original engine, however, is no longer there, though the



Unfortunately, very little about this 396 was shared.



Officially, the standard engine on the 1969 Chevelle SS was the L35 rated at 325 horsepower. However, Chevrolet also offered several options on this front, namely the L34 with 350 hp, the L78 with 375 hp, and the L89 with the same power rating.



No matter what engine you're going to get, this Chevelle SS looks like a solid restoration candidate, though on the other hand, the price could end up being quite a shortcoming. The seller isn't willing to let the car go for less than $9,500.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.