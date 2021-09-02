1969 Pontiac GTO Judge Saved from a Junkyard, Now Sitting Alone in a Barn

Pontiac rolled out the Judge in 1969, first in Carousel Red, a finish that looks more like orange and which made its way to some 2,000 units, and later in other colors as well.
The Judge package was available for $337 over the base price of the GTO hardtop and convertible (which at that time cost approximately $3,150 and $3,385, respectively) and included the 400 Ram Air engine, a 3-speed manual transmission, Judge emblems and stripes, a special grille, Rally II wheels, and new springs and shocks.
Announced in December 1968 and then entering the production stage a few months later as the model year 1969, the Judge ended up accounting for a little over 6,800 units of the total 1969 GTO output.
And one of these Judges is sitting right here in front of you painted in the same almost-orange Carousel Red finish. As you can easily tell with a quick look at the photo gallery, this GTO has been dealing with some pretty difficult times, and in fact, the car was at one point abandoned in a junkyard with no chance to ever get back on the road.
Luckily for the Judge, eBay user zajus-81 decided to take it home, though right now, the car is sitting all alone in a barn waiting for someone else to give it the restoration treatment such a special model deserves in the first place.
However, such a thing would be more difficult than you’d be tempted to believe, not only because of the missing parts, which are more than obvious if you check out the photos in the article, but also due to the overall condition of the car.
The seller themselves admits there’s a lot of rust and the original engine is no longer there, though, on the other hand, no other specifics on what’s supposed to put the wheels in motion have been provided.
The auction has already attracted several bids, with the top offer right now exceeding $1,500, but the reserve is yet to be met.
