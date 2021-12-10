Slammed, Wide Chevelle Restomod Is a Love Letter to Chevy Gymkhana Fans

Sometimes, even across the virtual realm, news travels slowly. Such as the knowledge that Ken Block does not preoccupy himself with trifle Gymkhana matters anymore.
It’s been a while since Ken Block put his renowned Gymkhana project behind him. He also resolved to sever most ties with long-standing automotive partner Ford, in a friendly manner. Now he’s an integral member of the German family with four rings from Ingolstadt. But not everyone is a chip off the new Audi Block.
As such, his 14-year-old daughter Lia Block is now proudly girl-handling a cool, vintage high-performance Blue Oval. Yep, she has taken the Hoonicorn reins, and she is having a literal blast during the first installments of Hoonicorn Vs. World Season 2. Now, all these permutations might be a bit confusing.
Especially when considering that Subaru has returned for Gymkhana 2020 just as Travis Pastrana was also getting the baton passed away from Ken. But it is still odd to see that news travel so slowly across the virtual realm. At least, as far as Venezuelan pixel master Emmanuel Brito, aka personalizatuauto on social media, is concerned. Or is he just trying to suggest a surprise comeback?
If that’s the case, then he’s also got a car suggestion. Albeit he initially envisioned it “only for Chevelle lovers.” Maybe he had a sudden change of heart just a description line later when he wrote: “it would be crazy to see something like this for the next Gymkhana, don't you think kblock43?”
Anyway, we have no idea if his Chevy Chevelle restomod might be able to handle all the pre-requisite Gymkhana requirements. Still, we really wouldn’t mind if this brown beauty transformed from mere wishful thinking into something real. And landed on our driveway.
Complete with the black aftermarket wheels and tires tucked under the much winder fender flares, extra aero bits and pieces, a raspy soundtrack coming from the dual-pipe exhaust, and that slammed attitude. And, although the cockpit wasn’t shown in detail, those red-and-black bucket seats do look nicely matched to the crimson roll cage.
