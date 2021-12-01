2022 KTM 390 Adventure Is Ready to Push the Boundaries to the Extreme

Featuring a KTM-style bodywork and an aggressive design inspired by the rally bikes, the KTM 390 Adventure gets even more adventure-ready for 2022. And its fresh look is not the only thing that's bringing along. The bike received some electronic upgrades and a brand-new set of stronger cast wheels.
The frame of the 390 Adventure takes cues from the KTM 450 Rally. It features a lightweight and durable trellis frame, and its ergonomics clearly suggest an offroad-oriented layout. However, it's a versatile machine that can be taken on both off-road adventures and on highway rides.
A two-part seat offers the comfort needed for those longer rides, while the narrower front section provides improved handling on rugged terrain. In addition, the seat can be easily removed to get access to the airbox and a storage compartment.
KTM has equipped the model with durable cast wheels, allowing it to push the boundaries to the extreme. In addition, the five double-spokes replaced the six-spokers, offering better resistance when going off-roading.
The 390 Adventure is powered by the same liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke 373cc mill mated to 6-speed sequential gearbox. It delivers a peak power of 32 kW (43 hp) at 9,500 rpm and 37 Nm of torque. To improve the bike's impressive performance, the engine is fitted with twin overhead camshafts, four valves, and electronic fuel injection. All of these, together with a balancer shaft, turn the ride into a memorable journey.
For the 2022 model, the Austrian bike maker upgraded its machine's electronic features. Two new riding modes have been added: Street and Offroad. With these modes, the driver has even more control when it comes to driving on slippery terrain. Riders can set the traction control or ABS settings by accessing the TFT menu switchgear mounted on the handlebar.
The new model is available in a choice of two colors, Black and Orange. Both color schemes accentuate the sleek line of the versatile machine. The 2022 KTM 390 Adventure is set to hit the dealers in January next year. There's no word on the bike's pricing yet.
A two-part seat offers the comfort needed for those longer rides, while the narrower front section provides improved handling on rugged terrain. In addition, the seat can be easily removed to get access to the airbox and a storage compartment.
KTM has equipped the model with durable cast wheels, allowing it to push the boundaries to the extreme. In addition, the five double-spokes replaced the six-spokers, offering better resistance when going off-roading.
The 390 Adventure is powered by the same liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke 373cc mill mated to 6-speed sequential gearbox. It delivers a peak power of 32 kW (43 hp) at 9,500 rpm and 37 Nm of torque. To improve the bike's impressive performance, the engine is fitted with twin overhead camshafts, four valves, and electronic fuel injection. All of these, together with a balancer shaft, turn the ride into a memorable journey.
For the 2022 model, the Austrian bike maker upgraded its machine's electronic features. Two new riding modes have been added: Street and Offroad. With these modes, the driver has even more control when it comes to driving on slippery terrain. Riders can set the traction control or ABS settings by accessing the TFT menu switchgear mounted on the handlebar.
The new model is available in a choice of two colors, Black and Orange. Both color schemes accentuate the sleek line of the versatile machine. The 2022 KTM 390 Adventure is set to hit the dealers in January next year. There's no word on the bike's pricing yet.