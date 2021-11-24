2022 KTM 1290 Super Duke GT Debuts New Nav System, Rides on R Wheels

No more than a couple of weeks ago, Austrian bike maker KTM pulled the wraps off the new 1290 Super Duke R, a machine that, according to one of our editors,must feel like Ken Block on two wheels. And if you thought that’s all KTM wrote in the Super Duke family for the year, you were wrong.
In the week of the EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, the Austrians gave the world a preview of another 1290 Super Duke, the GT Sports Tourer that is supposed to “offer riders a unique Grand Touring experience but engineered to be a true Sports bike underneath the touring parts.”
Also described as a long-distance beast, the revised model should be available at dealerships starting January next year for undisclosed prices. But not knowing that minor detail doesn’t diminish the impact of the bike in the slightest.
The machine is powered by a 1,301 cc V-twin engine rated at 175 hp, sending power to new lightweight wheels wrapped in Continental ContiSportAttack 4 tires. The wheels are the same deployed on the most recent R variant. WP APEX semi-active suspension with four settings, a 23-liter fuel tank, and new handlebar switches are also featured on the revised model.
For some, the most interesting evolution is the debut of the all-new navigation system called Turn-by-turn PLUS (TBT+), that makes use of a new 7-inch TFT display to project directions. TBT+ is available through KTM Connect and will slowly become available in other KTM models over the course of next year.
Some of the great features of the system are the ability to operate offline, the point-of-interest search function, and the ability to save various destinations – as per KTM, “the last 10 destinations searched are automatically saved and available directly on the dashboard.”
You can find the full details on the new KTM 1290 Super Duke GT in the press release section below.
