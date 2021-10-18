CFMoto Reveals SR-C21 Concept, It Could Be a Yamaha R7 Rival

More on this:

1 Pack of KTM RC 8C on the Track at the Same Time Is a Sight for the Ages

2 2022 KTM RC 200 Has a Fresh Style, Gets Race-Inspired Bodywork and Brand-New Features

3 KTM RC 8C Sold Out in 4 Minutes and 32 Seconds, Must Be the Bike’s First Record

4 CFMOTO Introduces a New ATV Just in Time for Summer Off-Road Adventures

5 After ATVs, CFMoto Brings Motorcycles in Canada