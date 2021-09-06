2022 KTM RC 200 Has a Fresh Style, Gets Race-Inspired Bodywork and Brand-New Features

1965 Checker Marathon “Taxi” Got a Second Life and It's Now an Awesome Camper

There’s no word on a U.S. debut from KTM, but the new The model has a completely redesigned bodywork thanks to optimized aerodynamics given by the windshield and wider fairing. The updated fascia features a Halogen headlight with LEDs and integrated indicators. New foldable mirrors are also wider to provide a broader visual range. When folded, the bike has a narrower profile that makes it easy to maneuver in tight spaces.Its clip-on handlebars are 15 mm (0.59 in) higher than previous generations for increased rider comfort and line of sight, making them suitable for both street and track use. For a more track-oriented position, they can be lowered by 10 mm (0.39 in).The rider will find footpegs with optimized geometry for sporty riding that will keep him or her planted in the corners. The brand included a new seat covered in a material that offers a better grip. The passenger will also benefit from a thicker, wet-weather resistant pillion seat. KTM aimed to shave off as much weight as it could from the KTM RC 200 to make it faster on the track. So it gave it a hollow axle, new brakes, and redesigned wheels with fewer spokes and open hubs. The machine also has a new frame that saves 1.5 kg (3.30 lbs) over the previous generation.Inspired by the KTM Moto3 race bike, the larger 13.7-liter fuel tank gives the KTM RC 200 the ability to push its limits. Similar to the KTM 200 Duke model, the new bike has a 199.5cc, liquid-cooled engine that delivers 25 hp. Improved airflow throughout the engine allows it to reach its optimal performance.Tech-wise, the ride comes with an upgraded LCD display that shows you all the important stats you need. There’s also a new gear indicator.There’s no word on a U.S. debut from KTM, but the new 2022 KTM RC 200 is expected to reach the international markets starting March 2022.