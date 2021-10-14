The Story of the First Steering Wheel Compatible With Both a Racecar and a Sim Rig

5 Deus Ex Machina’s “Project X” Takes the Yamaha XJR1300 to New Heights

4 Custom Moto Guzzi V 50 Is Dripping With Style, Embraces the Retro Cafe Racer Spirit

3 This Custom Yamaha XJR1300 Is Darkness Incarnated, Crawls on Snazzy Kineo Hoops

2 Deus Ex Machina’s Custom Yamaha XSR155 “Aka-Tombo” Looks Prepared for Armageddon

More on this:

Yamaha Tenere 700 Undergoes the Deus Treatment, Packs Custom Genes and Dakar Vibes

Do you remember that time when Deus Ex Machina came up with a dull bike? Right, neither do we. 20 photos



For their Tenere-based project, the Italians aimed to infuse Yamaha’s adventure bike with a healthy dose of ‘80s Dakar styling. Starting with the bodywork, Deus enlisted the help of Camal Studio to design a bespoke outfit using digital renderings. When the 3D-printed mock-ups were delivered, the crew proceeded to shape a complete fiberglass attire that looks ready to conquer the sand dunes.



One of the first things you’ll notice is a beefy fuel tank enveloped in Deus graphics, followed by a snazzy tail section that sports aftermarket blinkers and an LED taillight. At the front end, we’re greeted by an enduro-style fender and one rugged fairing, hosting a state-of-the-art headlamp and minute turn signals.



To make sure this beast handles as well as it looks, the experts installed a premium pair of Andreani forks up front, along with a single piggyback shock absorber from Ohlins on the opposite end. You will also find an assortment of juicy bolt-on accessories, such as a menacing skid plate and new Acerbis hand guards, among other items.



In terms of plumbing, the Deus team got in touch with SC-Project to obtain a custom-made titanium exhaust, the sound of which may be heard in the YouTube video below (for a brief instance). Last but not least, the finishing touch comes in the form of dual-purpose Karoo Extreme rubber from Metzeler’s inventory. Machina’s



When the pros over at Deus Italy get their hands on a competent donor like the Yamaha Tenere 700, the end results are bound to be extraordinary. I mean, there’s a good reason why Deus Ex Machina became the worldwide phenomenon we see today, and their garages don’t seem to be planning on hitting the brakes anytime soon!For their Tenere-based project, the Italians aimed to infuse Yamaha’s adventure bike with a healthy dose of ‘80s Dakar styling. Starting with the bodywork, Deus enlisted the help of Camal Studio to design a bespoke outfit using digital renderings. When the 3D-printed mock-ups were delivered, the crew proceeded to shape a complete fiberglass attire that looks ready to conquer the sand dunes.One of the first things you’ll notice is a beefy fuel tank enveloped in Deus graphics, followed by a snazzy tail section that sports aftermarket blinkers and an LED taillight. At the front end, we’re greeted by an enduro-style fender and one rugged fairing, hosting a state-of-the-art headlamp and minute turn signals.To make sure this beast handles as well as it looks, the experts installed a premium pair of Andreani forks up front, along with a single piggyback shock absorber from Ohlins on the opposite end. You will also find an assortment of juicy bolt-on accessories, such as a menacing skid plate and new Acerbis hand guards, among other items.In terms of plumbing, the Deus team got in touch with SC-Project to obtain a custom-made titanium exhaust, the sound of which may be heard in the YouTube video below (for a brief instance). Last but not least, the finishing touch comes in the form of dual-purpose Karoo Extreme rubber from Metzeler’s inventory. Machina’s masterpiece was set to appear at the Wheels & Waves festival, but the event ended up being canceled thanks to the illness that shall not be named, which is a real bummer indeed.