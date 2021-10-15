Pack of KTM RC 8C on the Track at the Same Time Is a Sight for the Ages

NASA and the UK Space Agency Join Forces to Launch an Interstellar Mapping Spacecraft

It’s only been three months since that achievement, which is possibly the first of many records the RC 8C is poised to break on tracks around the world, and KTM has already produced the first batch. In fact, the company announced it even had the first 25 of them delivered at the Spanish circuit in Jerez, during a big event that included the buyers, KTM Motorsport members, and professional riders Dani Pedrosa and Mika Kallio.The gathering of KTM enthusiasts at Jerez took place last week, but it’s only now that the bike maker remembered to tell us about it, and share a bunch of snippets from the event (check video and gallery for more), including instances of the many two-wheelers of the same kind racing each other.The delivery of the first examples means we will soon get to see the amazing motorcycle in action. Bred for the track, it uses the same LC8c engine from the KTM 890 DUKE R, only this time inside a dedicated tubular steel frame that keeps the weight of the entire machine down to 140 kg dry (309 pounds).The engine is backed by all sorts of racing-prepped hardware, including Akrapovic titanium muffler, WP APEX PRO fork and rear shock, Brembo brakes, and aluminum Dymag wheels.All these high-tech bits do not come cheap, of course. KTM asked $38,999 for each and every one of the 100 units that are to be made, but that, as said, did not stop people from going nuts and getting them all.As a side note, there’s still a chance for those that failed to get one back then to have their dream come true. As usual, there’s a waiting list in place in case anyone changes their minds, and entries are still being accepted.

