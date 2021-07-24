KTM RC 8C Sold Out in 4 Minutes and 32 Seconds, Must Be the Bike’s First Record

Four days ago, on July 20, Austrian bike maker KTM made public the details of its newest entry in the supersport segment, the RC 8C. On July 22 at 16:00 CEST, the pre-order books were open. 4 minutes and 32 seconds later, there was not a single bike left to had.
Granted, KTM put on the table just 100 units of the bike, but given the segment it plays in, getting sold out so fast must be a record - the bike’s first in what we expect will be a long line of records going down once the machine hits the tracks of the world.
The track is where this thing was born to be. Boasting the same LC8c engine from the KTM 890 DUKE R, but fitted on a dedicated tubular steel frame, the thing is capable of developing 120 hp while weighing just 140 kg (309 pounds).
The two-wheeler is packed with racing components, but not to such a degree as to require a specialist race team to maintain it, KTM says. We get things like racing exhaust with Akrapovic titanium muffler, WP APEX PRO fork and rear shock, Brembo brakes, and aluminum Dymag wheels.
As said, all the 100 units planned for production went very quickly. 25 of them were offered with the chance of joining the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing test team at a once-off customer event at Circuito de Jerez.
Rides alongside Dani Pedrosa and Mika Kallio, and extra sets of Dymag wheels, front and rear brake discs, tire warmers, and a KTM race carpet were bundled in this special package for the 25 customers.
For the record, each of the 100 units of the KTM bikes was listed on the bike makers website for $38,999. As usual, even if they are all gone, KTM has created a waiting list, in case someone backs out of the deal.
