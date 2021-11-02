Husqvarna Rips the Cover off the Norden 901, Here's What the New Husky Packs

The wait is over, folks! After we've been teased with several clips showing this beauty riding through the land of ice and fire, the Swedish brand finally decided to introduce its new Husky, the Norden 901, to the world. What a Halloween treat!
We've been waiting for the Norden 901 ever since it was first revealed as a concept back in 2019 at the EICMA show in Milan. Now, two years later, we're finally getting the full specs of the new adventure motorcycle.
Since it shares its core with the KTM 890 Adventure, the machine has the DNA of an enduro bike. Wearing 21" front and 18" rear wheels, all prepped with Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires, the Norden 901 is ready to rip apart any monster trails and conquer the most extreme terrains. The wire-spoked tubeless design makes it a light two-wheeler that can be handled both on the road and on the track and its trellis frame only adds to its maneuverability.
Sporting Dakar Rally style slimline ergonomics, the bike features a low center of gravity for neutral handling. The ergonomics actually place you near the front wheel, giving you the advantage of taking better control and grip. And in case you stumble upon bumps and harsh surfaces, the WP APEX suspension got your back.
Performance-wise, it shares its heart with the KTM, getting pumps from a liquid-cooled 899cc parallel-twin that delivers 105 hp at 8,000 rpm and 100 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. The Norden 901 is the complete long-distance travel package as it has a fuel tank capacity of 19 liters that allows it to sprint for up to 400 kilometers or about 248 miles before stoping for a refuel.
This Husky comes with a 6-speed sequential gearbox that takes you from a slow pace to an adrenaline-packed journey. Under full acceleration, a power-assist slipper clutch comes in handy as it prevents rear wheel instability by maximizing its grip.
If we're looking at what tech features it packs, this bike has a fair share of them. From its off-road ABS, Cruise Control, cornering-sensitive traction control to the ride-by-wire throttle control and the three ride modes (Street, Rain Offroad), the Norden 901 is all ready to hit the asphalt or the dirt anytime, any day.
A 5'' TFT display connects with your smartphone via Bluetooth and the Ride Husqvarna Motorcycles App, which is available for both iOS and Android.
Pricing for the new adventure tourer starts at $13,999. Husqvarna expects Norden 901 to hit dealerships worldwide this month.
Since it shares its core with the KTM 890 Adventure, the machine has the DNA of an enduro bike. Wearing 21" front and 18" rear wheels, all prepped with Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires, the Norden 901 is ready to rip apart any monster trails and conquer the most extreme terrains. The wire-spoked tubeless design makes it a light two-wheeler that can be handled both on the road and on the track and its trellis frame only adds to its maneuverability.
Sporting Dakar Rally style slimline ergonomics, the bike features a low center of gravity for neutral handling. The ergonomics actually place you near the front wheel, giving you the advantage of taking better control and grip. And in case you stumble upon bumps and harsh surfaces, the WP APEX suspension got your back.
Performance-wise, it shares its heart with the KTM, getting pumps from a liquid-cooled 899cc parallel-twin that delivers 105 hp at 8,000 rpm and 100 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. The Norden 901 is the complete long-distance travel package as it has a fuel tank capacity of 19 liters that allows it to sprint for up to 400 kilometers or about 248 miles before stoping for a refuel.
This Husky comes with a 6-speed sequential gearbox that takes you from a slow pace to an adrenaline-packed journey. Under full acceleration, a power-assist slipper clutch comes in handy as it prevents rear wheel instability by maximizing its grip.
If we're looking at what tech features it packs, this bike has a fair share of them. From its off-road ABS, Cruise Control, cornering-sensitive traction control to the ride-by-wire throttle control and the three ride modes (Street, Rain Offroad), the Norden 901 is all ready to hit the asphalt or the dirt anytime, any day.
A 5'' TFT display connects with your smartphone via Bluetooth and the Ride Husqvarna Motorcycles App, which is available for both iOS and Android.
Pricing for the new adventure tourer starts at $13,999. Husqvarna expects Norden 901 to hit dealerships worldwide this month.