KTM Announces 2022 350 EXC-F With Factory Racing Treatment, Is Ready to Tackle Any Terrain

The 350 EXC-F Factory Edition is KTM’s new addition to its 2022 line-up, and it promises to give riders both the confidence to plunge into the roughest terrains as well as the right tools to chase championships and stay in the first place.
The new dual-sport bike is based on the KTM 350 EXC-F but gets the factory racing treatment from the Austrian manufacturer, which can be spotted at first glance.
Its aesthetics clearly show that the bike is ready to race, with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing-inspired graphics. The 2022 KTM 350 EXC-F Factory Edition features a factory blue seat, orange oil plug, orange CNC-machined clamps, and orange frame.
The new off-roader packs a light engine with a great power-to-weight ratio. At only 61.7 lb (28 kg), the fuel-injected DOHC engine is close in weight to the 250 cc, while offering almost the power and torque of a 450 cc.
KTM also saves in weight with the WP XACT 48mm air fork, while also making it easy to access and adjust.
For the 2022 Factory Edition, KTM used a lightweight chromoly steel frame, and light, stable aluminum profiles for the subframe, with the latter weighing less than 32 oz (900 grams) and offering reliable rear fender stability.
KTM keeps the aluminum tapered Neken handlebar and all models offer an optional map-select switch, which also lets riders activate traction control at a simple push of a button. This can prove to be very useful especially when dealing with slippery conditions.
The manufacturer also boasts other premium, race-derived upgrades such as the radiator protection and fan, the factory wheels and anodized hubs, the front brake disc guard, and the engine skid plate.
KTM calls its 2022 KTM 350 EXC-F Factory Edition the ultimate four-stroke offroad machine and it will arrive in dealerships this month.
Its aesthetics clearly show that the bike is ready to race, with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing-inspired graphics. The 2022 KTM 350 EXC-F Factory Edition features a factory blue seat, orange oil plug, orange CNC-machined clamps, and orange frame.
The new off-roader packs a light engine with a great power-to-weight ratio. At only 61.7 lb (28 kg), the fuel-injected DOHC engine is close in weight to the 250 cc, while offering almost the power and torque of a 450 cc.
KTM also saves in weight with the WP XACT 48mm air fork, while also making it easy to access and adjust.
For the 2022 Factory Edition, KTM used a lightweight chromoly steel frame, and light, stable aluminum profiles for the subframe, with the latter weighing less than 32 oz (900 grams) and offering reliable rear fender stability.
KTM keeps the aluminum tapered Neken handlebar and all models offer an optional map-select switch, which also lets riders activate traction control at a simple push of a button. This can prove to be very useful especially when dealing with slippery conditions.
The manufacturer also boasts other premium, race-derived upgrades such as the radiator protection and fan, the factory wheels and anodized hubs, the front brake disc guard, and the engine skid plate.
KTM calls its 2022 KTM 350 EXC-F Factory Edition the ultimate four-stroke offroad machine and it will arrive in dealerships this month.