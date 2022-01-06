Low-Mileage 2014 KTM 1190 RC8R Bears a Myriad of High-End Aftermarket Parts

More on this:

1 Low-Mileage, Guards Red Porsche Carrera GT Becomes Most Expensive in History

2 3K-Mile 1995 Aprilia RS250 Whets Our Appetite for a Healthy Dish of Two-Stroke Fun

3 This 1988 Porsche 944 Turbo S Silver Rose Is a Holy Grail in Need of TLC

4 This Reconditioned 1973 Honda CB350G Will Undoubtedly Give You Butterflies

5 Corvette C6 ZR1 vs 997 Porsche 911 Turbo: Which Would You Take Home at $90,000?