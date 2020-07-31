KTM Selling Two 2019 RC16 MotoGP Racers for $342,000 Each

It’s not that long since KTM joined MotoGP. The Austrian bike maker is among the youngest of the bunch, having joined the fun about four years ago together with Red Bull. The weapon thrown into the fight was called RC16, a four-stroke V4-powered two-wheeler that managed its first podium finish about one year after its debut.
Of course, things have changed since, and last year KTM enjoyed its best year yet in the competition - one of its riders, Pol Espargaro, managed to score eight top ten finishes.
Now don’t get us wrong. For a newcomer it’s very hard to compete against the heavyweights of the series, the ones that have been battling it out on the tracks for years now, so not having something to brag about is no big deal yet.
Also, the RC16 used by Espargaro is an incredible machine, otherwise it wouldn’t have been able to hold its own against the likes of Ducati and Yamaha. But is one such bike, with all its tiny accomplishments, worth $342,000?
That’s how much KTM is asking for each of the two RC16s it decided to sell. Well, they’re actually asking 288,000 euros, but you get the idea. The Austrians are selling the motorcycles for reasons they didn’t bother to share. But to make the deal a bit sweeter, they are throwing in several other perks.
First, the buyers get a set of Espargaro’s race leathers, and a signed race helmet. They are also treated to a MotoGP event pack that includes a behind-the-scenes tour, a meet-and-greet with the MotoGP riders, and a full set of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team wear, at any of the 2021 races. And last but not least, a weekend access to the Red Bull Energy Station unit with full catering and refreshment options.
KTM is apparently hoping to really rock the fans’ world with this proposition, and says it will “compile a buyers list and make a final decision on the destination of the two race bikes,” of course after all those interested have spoken out.
How can you speak out? You’ll have to email KTM, at the address included in the press release section below.
