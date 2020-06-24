2021 KTM 125 XC Joins the Cross-Country Range as a Fully-Packed Machine

In various specialized motorcycling events, especially in the Supercross Championship, KTM is a force to be reckoned with. After claiming the title in 2019 with a 450 SX-F Factory Edition, the Austrian bike builder is planning to make quite an impression again during the current season.
And for that to happen, some improvements needed to be made to the existing line of motorcycles. Wrapped in a nice package, this competition-inspiring changes will make their way in the SX and CX model lines for the 2021 iteration of the bikes.
Changes include upgrades to the suspension and chassis, engine tweaking for more durability, and the addition of new Dunlop tires. There are also some visual modifications, seen as new graphics or the redesigned front forks.
The biggest change though is the addition of the 125 XC to the lineup, a “fully-outfitted cross-country weapon that’s READY TO RACE right off the showroom floor.” The bike uses a 125cc 2-stroke engine linked to a six-speed transmission and becomes, alongside the 250 XC TPI and 300 XC TPI, the “most compact and lightweight of the full-size Cross-Country machines.”
KTM promises the new bike should deliver improved agility and more power and it is suited mostly for young riders seeking to make a name for themselves. To help them along, KTM built a lightweight steel frame to house the engine and support the rider, and added cast aluminum swingarm, and spoked wheels, among others.
“All of the laps, victories, trophies and technical research through Motocross, Supercross and Cross-Country races have flowed into the enhancements and upgrades found in the 2021 KTM SX and XC range: the widest and most technically-advanced pool of READY TO RACE machinery available on the market to date,” KTM says in a statement.
“The XC lineup is more potent than ever with the introduction of the 2021 KTM 125 XC, a fully-outfitted cross-country weapon that’s READY TO RACE right off the showroom floor.”
The newcomer to the range is already available for order, with prices for the model starting in the U.S. at $7,599.
