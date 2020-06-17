American KTM Enduro Range Gets Upgraded for the New Model Year

KTM calls its range of Enduro motorcycles available in the U.S. the most comprehensive of all the companies activating in this segment. And with a total of 7 bikes offered for customers, they’re kind of spot on.
To keep all of these bikes relevant in a fast changing segment, the Austrian bike maker announced a series of tweaks for all the models in the range, going from visual upgrades to modifications made to the suspension and engines.
“For 2021, the combination of three 2-stroke models with the ground-breaking transfer port injection (TPI) system and four 4-strokes ensures that adult riders and racers of all ages and abilities will have the equipment to suit their needs, whether for competition or the ultimate play weapon on the toughest trails around the globe,” said the bike maker in a statement.
The KTM enduro range includes three 2-stroke-engined machines and four 4-stroke ones. The two-stroke lineup is spearheaded by the KTM 300 XC-W TPI, while the four-stroke family relies heavily on the KTM EXC-F and XCF-W.
So, what changed for the new model year? First, KTM says there are new colors to be had for 2021, and also a new Ready to Race graphic scheme.
Then, there are the engine and suspension modifications. KTM claims the range has been tweaked according to the lessons learned during from the WESS Enduro World Championship, and features improvements like an additional external preload adjuster in the front fork, WP XPLOR suspension, Brembo brakes and an ultra-light steel frame.
KTM says the new and refreshed versions of its enduro bikes will be available for purchase sometime this summer (online configurator goes live on June 22), together with the usual complement of KTM PowerWear and KTM PowerParts.
Full details on the changes announced for the range can be found in the press release section below.
“For 2021, the combination of three 2-stroke models with the ground-breaking transfer port injection (TPI) system and four 4-strokes ensures that adult riders and racers of all ages and abilities will have the equipment to suit their needs, whether for competition or the ultimate play weapon on the toughest trails around the globe,” said the bike maker in a statement.
The KTM enduro range includes three 2-stroke-engined machines and four 4-stroke ones. The two-stroke lineup is spearheaded by the KTM 300 XC-W TPI, while the four-stroke family relies heavily on the KTM EXC-F and XCF-W.
So, what changed for the new model year? First, KTM says there are new colors to be had for 2021, and also a new Ready to Race graphic scheme.
Then, there are the engine and suspension modifications. KTM claims the range has been tweaked according to the lessons learned during from the WESS Enduro World Championship, and features improvements like an additional external preload adjuster in the front fork, WP XPLOR suspension, Brembo brakes and an ultra-light steel frame.
KTM says the new and refreshed versions of its enduro bikes will be available for purchase sometime this summer (online configurator goes live on June 22), together with the usual complement of KTM PowerWear and KTM PowerParts.
Full details on the changes announced for the range can be found in the press release section below.