One-Off 1989 Ford Via Concept by Ghia Emerges, Sells to Original Designer

This is a home-coming-type of story, a tale of “reunited and it feels so good” set in the automotive world. It’s also a glimpse into the past and what Ford thought the future would look like decades ago.
Last week, a one-off Ford concept emerged online at BringATrailer: the 1989 Ford Via Concept by Ghia. Designed that year, it was actually introduced to the world at the Chicago Auto Show in 1990 and then made the rounds at various Ford dealerships as an exhibit piece.
Even though this Via is nothing but a rolling car with no drivetrain or suspension, and isn’t even completed as a concept (only two doors open and you can only turn the front wheels by hand), it generated plenty of interest. That’s because, back in 1989, Ford imagined cars of the future would have a T-Drive drivetrain, roofs with photovoltaic glass that could be dimmed electronically, sleeker, less cluttered interiors and a smooth body, features that can be found on cars today.
So the Via wasn’t an actual car and chances are it could never be made to run, regardless of other modifications. But it’s a piece of history.
It’s a piece of history that, in a strange turn of events, now belongs to one of the original designers who worked on it. Moray Callum, current Vice President, Design for Ford Motor Company, worked with Ford-owned Carrozzeria Ghia at to design the exterior of the Via Concept. He learned of the auction online and popped up in the comments to offer additional information on it.
He ended up bidding for it and ultimately becoming the new owner. The Via sold for $11,000 after 13 bids, which, yes, is a lot of money to pay for a non-functional concept. For Callum, it was more like the price of seeing one your offspring return home after a lifelong of not staying in touch.
