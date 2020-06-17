Original Tesla Roadster Enters Tug of War with Ford F-650 Tow Truck, Sort Of

Teslas are no strangers to tug of war contests - in fact, it seems as though the Californian EVs won't shy away from any kind of competition these days, from drag racing to lapping racetracks and everything in between.
Thanks to a combination of high power output, instant torque, and low center of mass, they usually either emerge victorious or at the very least, put on a more than decent fight. This time, though, it looks like the odds are stacked against the tiny Roadster.
Just in case anyone needs a reminder, the Roadster was the first car to wear a Tesla badge. It had a modified Lotus Elise chassis and body with an electric powertrain and battery stuck underneath. It produced between 250 and 288 horsepower and could reach 60 mph (97 km/h) in as little as 3.7 seconds. The torque value also varied depending on the version of the vehicle, but it went no higher than 295 lb-ft (400 Nm).
If anything, these specs show how far Tesla has come, but don't forget that the Roadster was pretty revolutionary at its time, with a maximum range of 244 miles (nearly 400 km) from a 53 kWh battery, which was more than other EVs offered at the time.
Will any of that be enough to help it pull a beastly Ford F-650 truck? Well, considering the Tesla is so small it could almost pass underneath the truck if it squeezed a bit, that's unlikely. EVs also usually have the weight advantage on their side, but it's definitely not the case here. And just to make matters worse, the Roadster is a single-motor car, which means it's rear-wheel-driven only. Could things get any worse for the Tesla?
Yes, they could, and they would have if the clip wasn't just a big joke. You see, it's made by the guys at Gruber Motor Company which specializes in restoring old Tesla Roadsters, so you could say it's all just a tongue-in-cheek advertisement for their products. However, they do say they will publish the real video if this one gets enough views, so let's help them.
