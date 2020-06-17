Original Tesla Roadster Enters Tug of War with Ford F-650 Tow Truck, Sort Of

More on this:

1 Customer Refuses Tesla Model Y on "Many" Quality Issues, Others Confirm Problems

2 Tuned Tesla Model Y Sets SUV Track Record, Beats 997 Turbo, Bites Heels of GT3

3 As of Now, All Tesla Model S Long Range Plus EVs Come With 402 Miles EPA Range

4 Tesla Model M e-Bike Concept Openly Mocks Gas-Guzzlers

5 Musician Steve Lacy Walks Away from Head-on Crash in His Tesla Model 3