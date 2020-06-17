1963 Harley-Davidson Panhead Comes with a Tank so Tiny It Could Only Be for Show

Most of this year’s planned motorbike shows were scrapped or postponed because of the ongoing health crisis. Usually, that should have been a disaster for custom builders, but it actually proved to be godsent
Most of the bike builds attending local show shows usually go unnoticed by the larger public. But now that they’re not happening, Harley-Davidson is taking these builds online, giving them much more exposure than they would usually have gotten.
The Milwaukee company announced at the beginning of the week the launch of The No Show, dedicated to 60 builders that haven’t gotten a chance to show their builds in the flesh. The event runs for a week, so prepare for some busy times ahead for custom Harley lovers.
One of the bikes shown by Harley on Day 2 of the event is this 1963 Panhead, customized by a guy named Ben Zales. The build has been completed last year, and was supposed to show at one of the many canceled shows in 2020.
Now we get to experience it online through the video attached below, narrated by the builder himself. And what we learn is that this is mostly a show bike, because the tiny little fuel tank – created by Zales – is so small it could “probably get you to the gas station, and that’s about it.”
Aside from the tank, the builder also designed the pipes, seat, controls, and the new front end, making the Panhead look not extreme, but extremely well proportioned and balanced. It is a nice piece of metal to look at from a chromatic perspective, as the blue on the frame and tank perfectly matches the chrome on the engine, fork, and wheel rims.
Next week, when The No Show will be over, Harley will select three of the best design for an official recognition. Stay tuned for more such builds as part of our Two-Wheeler Month coverage.
