Tons of Custom Harley-Davidson Bikes to Be Shown on Instagram Over the Next Week

For custom motorcycle shops hoping to show their creations in public for the first time this year, that’s nothing short of a tragedy. But if there’s something we learned during our time locked up in our homes is that the Internet can provide at times a solid way out.In an attempt to let all those who have worked possibly for months on their builds get the exposure they need, Harley-Davidson announced on Monday (June 15) it is holding a special event on Instagram. Aptly called The No Show, it will be the place where 60 builders from 10 countries would be showing their machines.The show lasts for one week, being scheduled to end on June 21, but already there are a number of bikes featured there. Most of what you are about to see over the coming days should have been presented at postponed events like Mama Tried, Congregation Vintage Bike & Car, and Born-Free.Each of the Instagram posts will be accompanied by a video describing each build, so that everyone watching could get as close to seeing the bikes in the flesh as possible.“The No Show is a platform that provides everyone from enthusiasts to new riders a place to converge and celebrate the diverse artistry that comes with custom builds,” said in a statement Patrick Holly, brand director at Harley-Davidson Motor Company.“As a way to show our gratitude to the builders that helped make The No Show possible, 100 percent of show t-shirt sales will go directly to each invited builder.”On June 21, three builders will be awarded for their efforts. Needless to say, as part of our Two-Wheeler Month coverage we’ll try to talk a bit about each one of those bikes.