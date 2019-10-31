Ducati Hairdryer or KTM Wheelbarrow - When Product Design Meets Motorcycles

The expression "white goods" gets tossed around a lot in the automotive world, the idea being that some cars are so boring that they're basically just as pragmatic as a microwave oven or an electric toothbrush. But that's kind of unfair to both the toothbrush and the car.
You see, automotive designers are constantly looking for ways to make products more exciting, to spice up your life a bit. Sure, you're still going to have a 140 horsepower engine and a CVT because it's more efficient, but cars like the Toyota Corolla or Honda Civic can now spice up your life.
You feel a genuine sense of excitement buying a bright blue Corolla with its big air intakes and shiny wheels. And just like James May once said, a red starter button could be just the thing that makes you think "hmm, maybe I won't commit suicide today." It's a little dark, but you get the picture.
Likewise, product designers are constantly searching for the perfect blend between function and style. Add too much of one thing and people won't buy your stuff, either because it's too wild-looking or boring. As the number of big design jobs is way smaller than people looking for work, you often get artists who can do both.
But Saharudin Busri is rare in that he puts car ideas into products. He's the man behind the Mercedes-Benz sewing machine, which made us remember that many automakers actually produced other things at first, like bikes, tools or, yes, even sewing machines.
Now Saharudin is back with two crazy ideas that we decided to bunch together. A Ducati hairdryer? It sounds crazy, but the look works. The main body looks like an epic exhaust pipe while the handle resembles the way the fuel tank hugs its chassis. Even the cord has notches in it to hint at lightness.
And a KTM wheelbarrow? I guess KTM is all about ruggedness, and you could use this thing on a dirt track project or hauling cement for a ramp. It makes sense, and the orange motorcycle wheel is a nice touch too.
