Mercedes Sewing Machine is a Modern Version of Something Classic

19 Feb 2019
Sewing machines, back when garments were a profitable, booming business, were considered complex pieces of tech. Not surprisingly, carmakers, which weren't the household names they are today, tried to get in on the action.
You can find beautiful, gold-leafed examples from Peugeot or Opel on the internet, sometimes dating back to the 1800s. Automakers still have some of these vestigial businesses. Peugeot makes pepper mills, Volkswagen sells a lot of sausages, and of course, Asian companies such as Mitsubishi or Hyundai offer household appliances like air conditioning or refrigerators.

We've got a nice cover story covering about five automakers that used to be in different businesses before assembling cars. Check it out!

Mercedes also made a few of them, with the three-pointed star and everything. But what if a Mercedes sewing machine just came out this week? What would that look like? Well, we stumbled upon the work of one Saharudin Busri, who made just such a thing come to life.

We think Saharudin is a design student from the Philipines, based on his Instagram profile. Of course, we could be wrong, especially about the student part. The man has numerous other crisply executed creations, including a Ducati hair dryer that we recommend checking out.

Let's get back to the SM200, which is the name of the hypothecal Mercedes product. This was initially sketched in Photoshop and later 3D-modeled Autodesk AliasStudio. Quite a few elements are copied from your favorite road cars.

For example, the dial... or something... looks like an air vent. The SM200 also features a round display area, which normally shows the Mercedes star logo, but can also feature useful information. Of course, we know nothing about sewing, but if we ever picked it up as a hobby, a Mercedes machine would probably be something we'd aspire to own.
