2021 KTM 450 Rally Replica Revealed with New Gearbox, Dakar-Inspired Thrills

For many riders out there, the ultimate motorcycling experience is the Dakar Rally. The decades-long competition, despite its many changes and hurdles, remains one of the most challenging in the world, and the best part is that it is open to both amateur and professional riders.
On the motorcycling side of Dakar, the name KTM speaks volumes. A certain bike made by the Austrians, one called 450 Rally, is responsible for nine wins over the past ten years, in the hands of riders like Toby Price (2019), Matthias Walkner (2018) or Marc Coma (2011, 2014, 2015).
It’s only natural that riders who do not take part in the Dakar Rally would fancy a version of the 450 built for them, and KTM responded to that with the launch of a limited edition replica a few years back.
For the 2021 model year, the KTM 450 Rally Replica comes with its share of changes, the most important of them all being the introduction of a new gearbox to work in tandem with the 450cc engine. The new hardware promises to bring “the same gear ratios as those advocated on the machines of Dakar Rally champions.”
“The gearbox construction and configuration will make a difference to the riders who want to push the KTM 450 Rally Replica,” said in a statement Stefan Huber, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Rally Team Leader.
“It is crucial for us to be able to transfer what we learn directly into the hands of KTM riders. We’re here to win races but making a better product is very important and satisfying. I personally look forward to seeing this incredible machine in racing action at the upcoming 2021 Dakar Rally!”
KTM will only make 85 of these to be sold worldwide. In Europe, each of them is priced at 25,900 euros (around $30,000), and deliveries are expected to begin from September 2020.
It’s only natural that riders who do not take part in the Dakar Rally would fancy a version of the 450 built for them, and KTM responded to that with the launch of a limited edition replica a few years back.
For the 2021 model year, the KTM 450 Rally Replica comes with its share of changes, the most important of them all being the introduction of a new gearbox to work in tandem with the 450cc engine. The new hardware promises to bring “the same gear ratios as those advocated on the machines of Dakar Rally champions.”
“The gearbox construction and configuration will make a difference to the riders who want to push the KTM 450 Rally Replica,” said in a statement Stefan Huber, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Rally Team Leader.
“It is crucial for us to be able to transfer what we learn directly into the hands of KTM riders. We’re here to win races but making a better product is very important and satisfying. I personally look forward to seeing this incredible machine in racing action at the upcoming 2021 Dakar Rally!”
KTM will only make 85 of these to be sold worldwide. In Europe, each of them is priced at 25,900 euros (around $30,000), and deliveries are expected to begin from September 2020.