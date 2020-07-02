Ducati Does the Unthinkable and Launches White Livery for the Panigale V2

Yesterday (July 1) we ranted a bit about how there aren’t as many white motorcycles to go around. We did this while talking about a custom 1992 BMW R100 R. Now, you know that creepy feeling you get when you talk about something totally random and then Facebook slaps you with an ad for that exact same thing? This is how we felt when we stumbled across this Ducati Panigale V2.
Answer this as fast as you can: what color comes to mind when I say Ducati? Red, right? Of course it does, because that’s what you’re used to seeing. But just like Ferraris, Ducatis come in other colors as well, and one of them is now white.
Starting later this month, Ducati customers will have the choice of a new color for the Panigale V2. It’s officially called White Rosso, because it combines white on the bike’s body with red on the rims, the front air intakes and the air deflectors of the upper half-fairings.
Why did the Italians do this? Well, because they needed something different in the range, and going white was one of the less explored paths by the Borgo Panigale-based bike maker.
“The new livery, so white, is very beautiful and different from the usual. Despite being a street bike, it surprised me how much speed it can have when cornering. It is a fun, very stable and very sincere bike that allows you to go fast, safely, without becoming tired, while having a very strong and decisive character and personality." said in a statement Pecco Bagnaia from the Pramac Racing Team after trying out the bike.
This version of the V2 does not come with changes when talking about the powertrain. It packs the stock 955 cc Superquadro twin-cylinder engine that develops 155 hp and 104 Nm of torque.
Price changes for the V2 wearing the new color, if any, were not announced.
