First Ducati Superleggera V4 Delivered, Just 499 More to Follow

The bike is the first in a limited series that will comprise just 500 units, and was delivered in person by the company’s CEO, Claudio Domenicali. The guy who bought it, a Belgian by the name Filip Van Schil, is a long time customer of the brand, and currently has in his possession nine other Ducatis.“Receiving the motorbike directly in the Company and touching the passion of the people who work in Borgo Panigale is an experience that I will always remember. Days like this are what make Ducati unique and different from all the other motorcycle manufacturers," said the man when he got to meet his bike, at the Ducati factory in Borgo Panigale.The Superleggera V4 is one of the most extreme machines ever made by Ducati. Packing a 998 cm3 Desmosedici Stradale R powerplant that is in stock condition develops 224 hp, the bike was given 10 extra horses thanks to the deployment of a racing kit.The changes made – which also include the aforementioned extensive use of carbon – make the V4 capable of doing a run around the Mugello circuit in 1:52:45 minutes, just a couple a seconds slower than the 2019 Italian Motorspeed Championship winner, the Panigale V4 R SBK.The Superleggera V4 also packs an Akrapovi exhaust system, headlamp and light replacement, license plate holder removal, side stand removal, mirror replacement aluminum caps from billet, Data Analyzer and GPS, racing fuel cap, brake lever protection, motorcycle cover, and front and rear stand and battery charger.Pricing for the bike is available upon request, but it is somewhere in the vicinity of $100,000.