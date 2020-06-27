Dukes of Hazzard 1967 Ford Mustang Is No General Lee, Up for Grabs

This 1963 Corvette Z06 "Holy Grail" Sat for 46 Years, Now Getting Second Chance

Back in the late 1970s, at a time when the muscle car craze was beginning to wane off, televisions were still chasing audiences with shows that in some way or another involved cars. And a perfect example of that is The Dukes of Hazzard. 26 photos



The series was a hit back in its day, constantly topping audience charts. Not the same can be said though about the 2005 full-fledged flick by the same name. Starring Johnny Knoxville and Seann William Scott, the movie bombed with audiences and critics.



Even so, the 2005 Dukes is a piece of Hollywood, and that means everything related to it could be worth big bucks.



The car is in running order and packs a 302ci (5.0-liter) V8 of undisclosed power, bucket seats, and a “great sounding exhaust.” The 6-year long/7 seasons series kicked off in 1979 and centers around the exploits of the so called Duke boys (played by John Schneider and Tom Wopat), two cousins from a made up place in Georgia called Hazzard County. Their exploits, obviously, mostly have to do with driving cars at high speeds, and their main weapon of choice is a 1969 Dodge Charger people have come to know as General Lee The series was a hit back in its day, constantly topping audience charts. Not the same can be said though about the 2005 full-fledged flick by the same name. Starring Johnny Knoxville and Seann William Scott, the movie bombed with audiences and critics.Even so, the 2005 Dukes is a piece of Hollywood, and that means everything related to it could be worth big bucks.Just as in the original series, the star car of the 2005 movie was also a ‘69 Charger , but of course there were other cars thrown in there as well. One of them was a 1967 Ford Mustang driven by James Roday at various points in the movie, including at the end when it is seen racing alongside the General Lee.That exact car is now up for grabs as part of the Barrett-Jackson July online sale with reserve. In comes pretty much in the same condition as it was when used in the movie, including the metal caps used at the front instead of lights.The car is in running order and packs a 302ci (5.0-liter) V8 of undisclosed power, bucket seats, and a “great sounding exhaust.”

