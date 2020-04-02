4 Craigslist Seller Claims Owning the Ultimate Audi B5 A4, Wants $30,000 for It

Dodge Charger General Lee Is the Most Popular 80s TV Series Car

When trying to determine what people like the most in any field, one usually resorts to polls. But not the people from TrackDays. 4 photos



By being in this business, TrackDays is in the unique position of seeing what cars people like to drive the most, so instead of asking them to fill out a form, trends can be determined much more directly. This is how the organization came to the conclusion that the



But how about TV series, especially those of the 1980s, when cars where more than just props, and actually played some part in each episode?



When it comes to TV series it seems American-made machines remain favorites as well. The



In second place came the



“There’s no doubt that The Dukes of Hazzard was one of the best-loved Saturday night tea-time shows of the 1980s, following the exploits of Bo and Luke Duke trying the evade the corrupt Boss Hogg and Sheriff Rosco P. Coltrane,” said in a statement Dan Jones, operations manager at TrackDays.



“It is perhaps no surprise that it’s the most popular TV car to drive with Brits who can imagine they are speeding through Hazzard County racing for the county line with Rosco in hot pursuit.”



