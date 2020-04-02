1948 International KB3 Pickup Turns Into a Literal Monster

The name International Harvester does not ring many bells to today’s generation. The two words once stood for a manufacturer of machines that ranged from anything from agricultural equipment to automobiles. It entered the auto industry in 1902, and exited it in 1985, following years of financial struggles.
With a lifespan so long and a product portfolio so diversified, International was a household name in many segments of human activity. In the pickup truck segment, the K and KB lines, for instance, only lasted for a decade or so way back in the 1940s, but still were offered in over 40 different versions, ranging in load ratings from half a ton to 45 tons.
With the signature front end (the inclusion of the headlights into the fenders), the Ks were quite popular during the war years and soon after, but never managed to stay afloat in what quickly became an ever changing market, soon to be dominated by pickups made by Ford or Chevrolet.
Perhaps this is why not many Ks have survived to this day, and even fewer of them captured the attention of the custom industry. And that’s a shame, considering how incredibly good the build we have here looks.
Part of the lot of cars that will go under the hammer during the now postponed Mecum auction in Indianapolis (new date set for June instead of May), the truck here is of the KB3 variety, with new engine, huge tires, and various modifications made to the body.
Perched on top of four 46-inch tires that give it a monster truck look, the pickup truck keeps the equally monstrous 555ci (9.0-liter) Chevrolet engine high above ground, from where it can easily unleash the 750 hp troop.
As said, the pickup is scheduled to sell in Indianapolis, but there is no estimate as to how much it is expected to fetch.
