Shoot Your Lover with a Tank on Valentine’s Day, It's Trendy

4 Feb 2019
by author pic
Don’t worry, this has nothing to do with actually killing you love one. It also has nothing to do with Brits gearing up for war in light of deal or no deal Brexit, nor is it a preparation for possible cases of domestic disputes. 
For about 15 years now, people across Britain have had the opportunity to get behind the wheel of a wide range of vehicles and, for a fee, have their way with the machines on famous or less so tracks across the country, from Brands Hatch to Lochgelly Raceway. All courtesy of specialized booking service TrackDays.

But not all vehicles used by TrackDays are four-wheelers. Among the machines used for entertainment purposes are a number of tanks, including Russian Gvozdika 432 or the British FV4201 Chieftain.

And for whatever reason, the demand for playing with them has exploded in recent months.

In the second half of 2018, Trackdays reported a 50 percent increase in the number of bookings for tank rides compared to the first six months of last year.

And even if the booking service does not provide any actual numbers, the increase is all the more reason for the company to get its hopes up for the weeks ahead. as Trackdays believes “interest will increase even further in the run-up to Valentine’s Day as people look for an unusual gift for their loved one.”

Just so you know, in case you want to gift your lover with a ride in a dirt and the smell of diesel, Trackdays offers three main activities that involves tanks. As the entry level fun ride, if you like, there’s an hour or so of riding in a turreted FV432 around the Leicestershire countryside (79 pounds).

At the opposite end is the 109-pounds ride with the same FV432, only this time an armored personnel carrier version. This one features specially modified cannons which are capable of firing 40 mm paint rounds at an opposing team equally armed.
