Shoot Your Lover with a Tank on Valentine’s Day, It's Trendy

Don’t worry, this has nothing to do with actually killing you love one. It also has nothing to do with Brits gearing up for war in light of deal or no deal Brexit, nor is it a preparation for possible cases of domestic disputes.

But not all vehicles used by TrackDays are four-wheelers. Among the machines used for entertainment purposes are a number of



And for whatever reason, the demand for playing with them has exploded in recent months.



In the second half of 2018, Trackdays reported a 50 percent increase in the number of bookings for tank rides compared to the first six months of last year.



And even if the booking service does not provide any actual numbers, the increase is all the more reason for the company to get its hopes up for the weeks ahead. as Trackdays believes “interest will increase even further in the run-up to Valentine’s Day as people look for an unusual gift for their loved one.”



Just so you know, in case you want to gift your lover with a ride in a dirt and the smell of diesel, Trackdays offers



